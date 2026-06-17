Spring Rose stalwart Temba Ludwaba remembered as rugby giant

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A giant among men. That was how friends and former teammates described Temba Ludwaba after news of his death emerged on Wednesday.

Ludwaba, 81, who died on Tuesday evening after a lengthy illness, was widely regarded as one of the finest black rugby players produced by the talent-rich Eastern Cape.

His wife, Vuyelwa Valerie, died six years ago.

He is survived by his five children: Bantu, Luvuyo, Phatiwe, Zandile and Zanele.

Born on July 15 1945 and raised in New Brighton, Ludwaba emerged from the township rugby structures that produced numerous outstanding players despite the racial segregation that defined South African sport during apartheid.

He began playing senior club rugby for Spring Rose Rugby Football Club while still a pupil at Cowan High School before establishing himself with the powerful Kwazakhele Rugby Union (Kwaru) side during the 1970s.

Primarily a loose forward, Ludwaba was versatile enough to play at prop and later lock during a career that spanned more than a decade.

Former players and historians often compared his style to legendary Springbok forward Frik du Preez because of his athleticism, physicality and all-round skill set.

Ludwaba was a cornerstone of the dominant Kwaru teams that challenged for national honours in competitions organised by the non-racial rugby structures of the era.

He also represented the South African Rugby Union (Saru), the governing body for black rugby during apartheid, playing alongside celebrated contemporaries including Peter Mkata, Welile Nkohla and Zola Yeye.

Even after retiring, Ludwaba remained deeply involved in the game, working as a rugby development officer in the Eastern Cape where he helped identify and nurture young talent at school level.

Yeye, the current president of Spring Rose and a former teammate, said Ludwaba’s passing was a massive loss.

“I played alongside him for many years and I thank God I never played against him because he was a man mountain, a Trojan horse and one of our bravest hearts on the field,” Yeye said.

“He played most of his career at lock or flank, but not many people know he started out as a scrumhalf at school.

“He was also a skilful kicker who could easily find touch or slot long-range place kicks.”

Yeye said Ludwaba’s impact extended far beyond his playing days.

“When he came to your school as a youth development officer, everybody trusted his ability to identify and unearth rough diamonds.

“Even as illness started taking its toll, you could still find him on the side of the field sharing his knowledge with players. That speaks to his passion for the game.”

Port Elizabeth Sport Legends Trust trustee Devdas Govindjee described Ludwaba as an iconic figure in Eastern Cape and South African rugby circles.

“He was a fierce competitor who led by example and demanded high standards of himself and those around him,” Govindjee said.

“He was humble, understood he was a role model and behaved accordingly. He was a true leader of people.”

The Dan and Rose Qeqe Foundation also paid tribute to Ludwaba’s enduring legacy.

“Temba Ludwaba stands among the giants of our sporting heritage — a man whose strength, discipline and unwavering commitment to rugby carved a path for generations who would follow.

“His life reinforces our mission to nurture young athletes, preserve the history of non-racial sport and ensure that the sacrifices of pioneers like Temba Ludwaba continue to inspire excellence.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said: “Amiable, talented and selfless, Temba embodied the spirit of our game by putting his people and his country before himself.

“His sacrifices, alongside those of other pioneers, paved the way for generations of Springboks to wear our national colours with pride and purpose.

“Every aspiring and current Springbok should remember that it was through the dedication of legends like Temba Ludwaba that they enjoy the privilege of representing SA today.”

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