What a weekend of distance running at Comrades 2026

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Gerda Steyn joined an illustrious club of five-time winners of the Comrades Marathon by claiming victory in the 2026 race.

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It may seem ridiculous to say that many in the running community cannot wait for the 2027 and 100th Comrades Marathon, but it is true.

And for that we can thank the improved version that took to the roads last weekend.

The racing was phenomenal, many of the performances outstanding and the organisation “a step above”.

The composition of the field added spice, as can be seen in the top 10 men and women running a race of such depth.

In the women’s field, SA delivered three in the top 10; our neighbour Zimbabwe, two; Kenya, one; Britain, two, and Japan, the US and Lesotho one each; while in the men’s race it was a case of SA, four; the Netherlands, one; the UK, one; Japan, one; the US, one and two from Eastern Europe.

The club breakdown among South Africans and visitors suggests a further changing trend, with Hollywood AC accounting for four of the top 10 women, two of whom are international runners; Entsika, two, and Nedbank, three, while a lonesome traditional club member from Umzimkulu Striders made up the numbers.

The top 10 men were constituted from Nedbank International (four), one from Nedbank Gauteng North, one from the Nedbank structure but running out of SWD, one running for Adidas International, one Maxed Elite and one each from Dwarsrivier Mine AC and Kemerovo Runners in Russia.

The Border-Kei region does have a similar structure, but not one that is as effective nor one that has enjoyed as impressive or winning results.

The winning of medals and prize money is important, but to find and/or develop an athlete or athletes who can compete at the same level that George Kusche has just done takes something very special.

The difference between a club with huge sponsored resources and one that relies upon the membership fees of ordinary members is day and night.

Two local young athletes who have offered the prospect of success are obviously Malixole Kalideni and Xolisa Ntombini, but it will take special relationships for them to continue on a winning trajectory.

Both have it within them, and with the correct and inspired support of local structures, they can succeed still further.

On the women’s front, there is much room to get back to the two gold medals and a few very good silver and/or Isavel Roche Kelly running performances of years past.

Again, it will be about relationships and understanding what it takes to succeed.

Was Gerda Steyn, yet again, not magnificent to watch? Her running is amazing, and many had expected that her racing both the Two Oceans and Comrades might catch up with her.

Well, it did; it has made her ever stronger, faster, wiser and totally in control.

Comparing her finish to that of the men, who were also superb and stimulating, is an eye-opener, but then she does now have five amazing Comrades victories to reflect upon, both in her training and her race planning.

All enthusiasts surely had to love Steyn’s “threat” of this being her last Comrades (to herself more than others.)

It is seldom that one athlete is so in control for such a period of time, and it “ain’t finished yet”.

Men’s winner Kusche, who has a 1,000m track background, proved that it is not the slower long-distance runners who will automatically win, but those with natural pace who will continue to dominate in years ahead.

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