Bulldogs search for first win against Elephants

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The Border Bulldogs will take on the EP Elephants in their second home game on Friday after losing to the Griffons last weekend.

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The Border Bulldogs welcome provincial neighbours EP Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at Police Park in KuGompo City on Friday (3pm), still searching for their first win of the campaign.

The match will be the Bulldogs’ second home game after they went down 52-19 against Griffons, at the same venue where they displayed a gutsy performance.

The scoreline generally did not reflect the complexion of the match, which the Bulldogs controlled for certain stages before elementary mistakes again left them with nothing to show for it.

The home side even took an early 14-5 lead in the first quarter before allowing the visitors to triumph by eight tries to three.

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani had hinted before the game that the Griffons were one of the targeted sides to get maximum points from.

While Mhani was relatively satisfied by the fighting spirit, the loss maintained the dismal run his side has endured since the previous SA Cup campaign, where they lost all their matches.

With four teams having been promoted to the Premier Division, the Carling Currie Cup competition is now left with just six clubs against which the Bulldogs will need to break their losing streak.

And with the Elephants also dropping points in the Currie Cup opener when they went down 49-28 to Valke in Kempton Park last weekend, the stage is set for a battle of wits fuelled by the rivalry of the provincial derby.

This has not been lost on Border Rugby Union president Zuko Badli, who reminded the players of the significance the match carried for the region.

While acknowledging the poor run of the team, Badli appealed for calm and patience as the technical team and executive searched for solutions to turn the fortunes around.

“We understand the disappointment that comes with results not reflecting the hard work put in by the players and technical team,” he said.

“However, rugby has always been about resilience, character, patience and unity both in victories and losses; hence, we appeal to supporters, schools, clubs, businesses and the larger community to come in numbers to back the team.

“It is the ideal time for unwavering support to lift the team out of the gloom and give it a punch to double its effort to turn things around.”

While Mhani will come up against his former side, having come second best in the SA Cup when the Bulldogs went down 71-14 in Gqeberha, the derby dynamics, where form goes out of the window, gives him a glimmer of hope to get something from the match.

This is even though the Elephants have generally dominated the Bulldogs in recent matches and will be favoured to repeat the feat as they are also eager to get back to winning ways.

But Badli implored the supporters not to throw in the towel, emphasising the commitment of the players to represent the Border jersey with pride.

“Success is not built overnight, and every player who takes the field is representing our region, our communities and our rugby heritage.

“The encouragement from the stands will make a big difference; therefore, our supporters must not judge the team solely on the scoreboard but recognise the effort, sacrifice and determination they continue to show.”

Mhani has not made major changes to the team that lost to the Griffons.

Bulldogs team: Sibusiso Lali (co-capt), Nande Lucas, Dillan Kromhout, Likho Ndiyalwa, Luvumo Makata, Khanaye Mbakaza, Soso Xakalashe (co-capt), Thembela Folo, Khanya Kama, Sakhekile Dingile, Mihlali Nchukana, Siphamandla Soti, Lwazi Monakali, Unathi Mayekiso. Replacements: Mangaliso Zixesha, Mihali Nohoyeka, Yoyisa Mahobe, Sethu Zenani, Oyisa Balekile, Hlumelo Pantyo, Lukhangele Tshayi, Zenande Mdledle

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