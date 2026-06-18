Dercksen, De Klerk steer Proteas past Pakistan scare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Annerie Dercksen of South Africa during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 17, 2026.

Key innings with the bat from Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk rescued South Africa from a mid-innings wobble as the Proteas edged Pakistan by two wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Earlier, Marizanne Kapp claimed 3-23 from her four overs to put South Africa in control before Pakistan captain Fatima Sana struck an unbeaten 55 to lift her side to 126/9.

After their opening game defeat by 65 runs to six-time champions Australia, they would have looked to bounce back strongly, but it was made more difficult by a middle-order collapse.

Chasing 127, South Africa lost Sune Luus for a run-a-ball five, but Dercksen took the attack to the bowlers after joining Laura Wolvaardt at the crease as the Proteas reached 48/1 after the powerplay.

Pakistan hit back before the halfway mark as Tuba Hassan removed Wolvaardt for eight in her 100th T20 international, while Nashra Sandhu had Kapp stumped for one to leave South Africa 76/3 after 10 overs.

Dercksen top-scored with 52 from 35 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes, while De Klerk contributed 37 off 28 deliveries.

However, Sana returned figures of 3-16, while Hassan claimed 2-28 and Sadia Iqbal took 2-26 as Chloe Tryon (4), Kayla Reyneke (2) and Sinalo Jafta (5) fell in quick succession.

De Klerk took them to within two runs of the target before she fell as South Africa eventually reached the target with 19 balls remaining.

Pakistan endured a disastrous start after electing to bat, slipping to 29/5 by the end of the powerplay.

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. (Jacob King)

Kapp removed Muneeba Ali (0), Gull Feroza (1) and Ayesha Zafar (9) to finish with 3-23, while Ayabonga Khaka [1-21] dismissed Natalia Pervaiz (4).

Rameen Shamim (6) was run out as Pakistan stumbled to 50/8 shortly after the halfway stage.

Sana’s unbeaten 55 from 38 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes, alongside Hassan’s 23, rescued Pakistan with a world-record 71-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Shabnim Ismail claimed the wicket of Aliya Riaz (10) and finished with 1-15 as Pakistan closed on 126/9.

The innings also featured four run outs as Iram Javed (10), Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu were all caught short during a chaotic collapse.

Despite the collapse, Sana’s counterattack ensured Pakistan posted a competitive total and tested South Africa’s batting depth under late pressure throughout.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald