Forest Run Challenge to celebrate five years in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The event is part of the EPA participation league and is proudly hosted by Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club.

The popular race includes a 15km run that starts at 7am, followed by a 5km fun run at 7.15am.

“We have a competitive field in both the male and female races, as many of our elite runners, like Melikhaya Frans, will use this race as a training run for the NMB Half Marathon, which is happening a week later. — Eevent organiser Sicelo Thabetha

Sibaleka Nani, AC founder, and event organiser Sicelo Thabetha expect fast times.

“Athletes this year can expect an improved race from previous years,” Thabetha said. “There has been a growth in participation. We started in 2022 with only 200 people; last year we reached 1,000 entries and this year our target is 1,300-1,500 for the combined distances.

“So far, we have 250 for the 5km race. Our initial target was 200, but because of the demand we have upped it to 300.

“With regard to the 15km, we have been looking at 800 to 850-plus entries because last year we had more than 700.

“We have passed the 700 mark and I am sure by Friday, when the late registration is done, we should have met our target.

“We have a competitive field in both the male and female races, as many of our elite runners, like Melikhaya Frans, will use this race as a training run for the NMB Half Marathon, which is happening a week later.

“Frans has won this race many times, so I am sure he is also going to run this weekend. We also have athletes coming from other provinces.

“The race area is secured and we expect good times,” he said.

Last year, Ikhamva Athletics Club’s Frans won the men’s main event in 48 minutes and 15 seconds. Refeloe Solomon of the Nedbank Running Club won the women’s race in 59 minutes and 9 seconds.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald