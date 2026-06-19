Sinesipho Dambile wins maiden Diamond League crown with 200m personal best

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Sinesipho Dambile claimed the first Diamond League win of his career, taking the 200m in Doha in a 19.74sec personal best on Friday night.

Dambile got off to a quick start and whipped around the bend to head into the home straight with a slight advantage and pushed hard for the tape to win comfortably ahead of Makanakaishe Charamba of Zimbabwe in 19.88.

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, a member of his country’s world champion 4x400m relay team from 2022, was third in 19.96.

Dambile, who set his previous best when winning the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi in 19.77 in April, had finished third, second and second in the first three Diamond League meets since then.

He also delivered a South African best of 14.78 as he finished second behind American Noah Lyles over 150m in Ostrava during the week.

Prudence Sekgodiso fought hard to finish fourth in the women’s 800m, crossing the line in 1min 58.61sec, though she seemed a little boxed in going through the final bend.

American Addison Wiley won in 1:57.98 with Ethiopia’s Olympic silver medalist Tsige Duguma second in 1:58.08 and 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda third in 1:58.41.