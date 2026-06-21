Bulldogs’ poor run may be used in Border Rugby elections

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The Border Bulldogs' Mihlali Nchukana drives through EP Elephants players Likhaya Tengimfene and Christiaan Potgieter during the teams' Carling Currie Cup clash at Police Park.

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The Border Bulldogs’ poor run is expected to be used as a mobilisation strategy in the upcoming Border Rugby Union (BRU) executive elections.

The Bulldogs slumped to a 45-5 loss against neighbours the Eastern Province Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup clash at Police Park in KuGompo City on Friday.

The defeat capped a dismal run for Border, who lost 52-19 to the Griffons in the competition opener at the same venue, on the back of their losing streak in the recently concluded SA Cup.

The Bulldogs lost all their matches in the SA Cup, some by big margins, sparking calls for the BRU to come up with plans to change their fortunes.

BRU president Zuko Badli has consistently appealed for support of the team, promising that moves were afoot behind the scenes to address the challenges.

Though Badli has steadfastly insisted that the players represent the union with pride in their matches, the team’s below-par performance against the Elephants was jarring.

For large parts of the game, the Bulldogs’ display was lacklustre and riddled with elementary mistakes.

Ill-discipline also crept in at critical stages of the match.

Two of their players, Sivuyise Mabece and Thembela Folo, were sent to the sin bin, depleting the team.

The Elephants capitalised on their absence to score some of their seven tries to the home side’s one.

The lone try by Lwazi Monakali was scant consolation, and Khanya Kama missed the conversion.

The Bulldogs never came close to scoring after that.

The team generally appeared disjointed, in contrast to their gallant performance against the Griffons.

Badli said the technical team and the executive would keep searching for solutions to turn the Bulldogs’ fortunes around.

“Success is not built overnight, and every player taking the field is representing our region, community and rugby heritage,” he said before the game.

“This is why we appeal to our supporters to come in big numbers, as the encouragement in the stands can make a tremendous difference.

“We ask our supporters not to judge the team solely by the scoreboard but to recognise the effort.”

However, rugby enthusiasts vented their frustration on social media, with some asking for a change of leadership.

With elections scheduled to be held in August, mobilisation is gathering steam, triggering expectations that the Bulldogs’ poor run will be used to galvanise change.

Calls have also been made for the player recruitment net to be cast wider to fortify the team in crucial positions.

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani refused to be drawn into the conversation, saying the job of the technical team was to guide the players.

Mhani insisted the players would continue to fight in their matches despite the mounting pressure.

“We will not give up fighting, and every team playing us must be prepared for such,” he said.

The Bulldogs travel to Kempton Park for a showdown with the Valke on Saturday in one of their tough matches in the six-team competition.

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