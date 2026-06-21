Dominant maul helped Elephants overpower Bulldogs, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants scrumhalf Richman Gora, left, in hot pursuit of a Border Bulldogs player at Police Park in KuGompo City on Friday. Picture:

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A dominant maul helped the Elephants to overpower next door neighbours the Border Bulldogs 45-5 in a Carling Currie Cup First Division derby clash in KuGompo City on Friday, EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

It was a much-needed comeback win for EP after they slumped to an error-riddled 49-28 defeat against the Valke in Kempton Park in their opening First Division outing two weeks ago.

EP, who led at 33-5 at halftime, outscored a lethargic Border outfit by seven tries to one.

“Though it may look like a runaway win on paper, these derby matches, especially when they are played away from home, are never easy encounters,” Coetzee said.

After a gutsy display when they were down 52-19 against the Griffons, the Bulldogs were unable to match their provincial rivals in a one-sided contest.

Rampant EP loose forward CJ Velleman scored three tries, and there were also five pointers for Athenkosi Khetani, Richman Gora, Kamvelihle Fatyela and Lwandile Maphuko.

Elephants flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen completed the rout with five conversions.

“It looked like it was easy, but as we know, these derby matches against Border, especially when they are away from home, are never easy,” Coetzee said.

“The Elephants were really good against the Bulldogs.

“It was our fourth consecutive away game in the SA Cup and Currie Cup, and we are looking forward to playing the Leopards at home on Saturday.

Eastern Province coach Allister Coetzee. (WERNER HILLS)

“It was important for us to get the five points today [Friday] to get back on track in the campaign.

“EP were really good at set pieces, and we scored four maul tries.

“Loose forward CJ Velleman scored his tries off the back of mauls.

“The team are happy that we will be on home soil on Saturday against a confident Leopards side.

“We will have to repeat our showing against Border in our next two home games against the Leopards and Griffons.

“We must make sure we don’t slip up again.”

Coetzee said he had no injury problems to consider before the Leopards clash.

“The big positive for us is that we have an eight-day turnaround before the Leopards clash and there were no injuries.

“It was good to get back to winning ways.

The First Division is a short competition, so you cannot afford any slip-ups."

The First Division, a second-tier event below the Currie Cup Premier Division, is more of a sprint than a marathon, with only a single round of five matches to determine which teams qualify for the semifinals.

After ending in a disappointing seventh spot in the 10-team SA Cup earlier in the season, EP have set their sights on reaching the First Division semifinals.

EP reached the First Division semifinals in 2025 but were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons, who went on to beat the Valke in the final.

Scorers:

Border Bulldogs 5: Try: Lwazi Monakali.

EP Elephants 45: Tries: CJ Velleman (3), Lwandile Mapuko, Richman Gora, Kamvelihle Fatyela, Athenkosi Khethani. Conversions: Maxwell Klaasen (5).

Other scores: SWD Eagles 45 Valke 24, Griffons 39 Leopards 38.

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