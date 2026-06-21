Hurricanes thrash Chiefs to win Super Rugby Pacific title

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The Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett and Du Plessis Kirifi lift the trophy after the Super Rugby final against the Chiefs at Hnry Stadium on June 20 2026, in Wellington. Picture:

The Hurricanes overwhelmed the Waikato Chiefs 60-5 on Saturday to end their decade-long wait for a second Super Rugby title, with Ruben Love and Josh Moorby scoring two tries each at Wellington’s “Cake Tin” stadium.

Tries from Moorby, Love, Fehi Fineanganofo and Callum Harkin gave the Hurricanes a 29-0 lead at halftime, with Moorby and Love adding to the score after the break along with Devan Flanders, Jordie Barrett and Jone Rova.

It was a fourth straight defeat in Super Rugby finals for the Chiefs, who lost to the Canterbury Crusaders in 2023 and 2025 and the Auckland Blues in 2024.

Their day could have been even worse, with only Naitoa Ah Kuoi’s 75th-minute try helping them avoid the unwanted distinction of becoming the first team to suffer a shutout loss in a Super Rugby final.

Moorby, in his second stint with the Hurricanes, said he was playing with a special group of players.

“The culture here is just one of the best I’ve been a part of, and, yeah, being back here this year, I’m just really happy,” the winger added.

“We’ve got a lot of boys leaving; I think it’s 12 or 13, and seeing them off the right way is something special that we’ve done tonight [Saturday].”

Chiefs centre Quinn Tupaea said his side never got the chance to settle.

“Classy side, they killed us straight away,” said Tupaea, who was named Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year this week.

“Tough to come back from that. We didn’t play our game today. We didn’t give up until the end, so, yeah. I don’t know what else to say.”

Reuters