Breetzke believes Warriors can raise bar

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Matthew Breetzke expects the Warriors to raise their level and aim even higher after a successful domestic campaign last season.

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Dafabet Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke believes the side can build on last season’s success and challenge for more silverware in the upcoming domestic campaign.

Though his domestic appearances were limited by international commitments, Breetzke remained an influential figure in the Warriors setup as one of the squad’s senior players.

The right-handed top-order batter produced a century in both red-ball and one-day cricket during the 2025/2026 season while striking at an average of almost 149 in the CSA T20 Challenge when available.

The Warriors ended a 15-season wait for silverware when they lifted the T20 Challenge title, their first domestic trophy since winning both the T20 and One-Day Cup competitions during the 2009/2010 campaign.

The Eastern Cape side also reached the CSA 4-Day Series final and the One-Day Cup playoffs, losing to eventual champions the Lions and the Titans, respectively.

Breetzke, who captained the side before breaking into the Proteas setup, praised the younger players for rising to the occasion in the absence of several senior campaigners.

“The way the guys stepped up during that period was so nice to see.

“They have worked really hard, so to see them take their opportunities was great,” he said.

“I wasn’t there much of the time, but when I was there, I was really impressed with the way the boys were operating.

“You always want to play more for your local team, so when I was available, it was nice to be back helping where I could.

“It was nice to be back and be able to put in some performances, but also to help the younger guys get through some game time and offer any advice where it was needed.”

Breetzke credited head coach Robin Peterson and his staff with creating an environment that had allowed younger players to flourish.

“The coaching staff must take a lot of kudos for our successes over the last few years, not just last season,” he said.

“Robbie P has done an amazing job with the youngsters and gives them a lot of confidence to do the job.

“He loves having experienced heads around, but he is also a firm believer in giving youth an opportunity and letting them take responsibility.

“When he speaks to them, you can hear how he instils that belief in them that they are capable of doing special things.”

Asked what had driven the Warriors’ success, Breetzke said the foundations had been laid over several seasons.

“I think it has been a long time coming for the Warriors.

“We have put in a large body of work over the last five or six years, and we are finally starting to reap the rewards.

“It’s never a quick fix. It takes a couple of seasons to get a culture going.

“We have to take confidence from this past campaign.

“Teams will take us a lot more seriously now.

“We are no longer seen as underdogs and can look to win more games and, in doing so, win more trophies,” he said.

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