Cape Verde coach Bubista dreams big after stunning World Cup start

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Cape Verde's Kevin Pina celebrates scoring against Uruguay with teammates in their World Cup Group H clash at Miami Stadium on June 21 2026.

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Cape Verde coach Bubista believes his 2026 Fifa World Cup debutants have proved dreams can triumph over financial constraints after they claimed another precious point in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on Sunday.

The African nation have drawn with heavyweights Spain and Uruguay to put themselves in contention for a historic knockout stage qualification.

“Once you’re on the pitch, a lot of things become equal. As big as the opponent might be on the world stage, many national teams become equal,” a beaming Bubista told reporters.

“We wanted to show that not only in football but also in other aspects of life.

“Show you can achieve great things regardless of your challenges, whether they’re financial or of any other kind. Just so long as you have a dream and chase after it.”

Cape Verde’s remarkable performances have the coach daring to think about progression from the group stage in the 48-team tournament, where the best third-placed teams also advance.

They are in third place with two points, level with Uruguay and two points behind group leaders Spain. Saudi Arabia are bottom with one point ahead of the final round of games.

“Considering what we’ve done with two international-grade teams, I think our focus has to be qualifying,” he said.

“If we were to think about that, I think it’s only legitimate to do so considering what we’ve done. But we know any one of these teams also has the opportunity to move forward.”

However, the 56-year-old coach emphasised his team’s mission extends beyond football results.

“We’re here to show our country to the entire world. So it’s not just about how we play football. It’s about everything: our culture, our music, our history, our supporters, all of that,” Bubista said.

“We want people everywhere around the world to know Cape Verde for what we are, showing our people’s identity.”

Despite their impressive performances against two former World Cup winners, Bubista insisted his players must remain grounded heading into their final group match against Saudi Arabia.

“They have to keep their feet on the ground. We know this will also be a challenging match. Saudi Arabia also has the possibility of qualifying,” he warned.

“Obviously, these will be challenging matches for all teams, but we will definitely try to win.”

Before the game, Bubista gave Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa a gift, saying it was a token from Cape Verde and something for the 70-year-old to remember them by.

“For me and for many other coaches, in Africa especially, Bielsa is a master. We’ve studied what he did throughout his career,” Bubista said.

“I was really happy to be able to meet him personally.”

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