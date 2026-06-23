Gqola allays fears about Joburg camp in SA title defence

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Thinumzi Gqola and Athanani Mxoli underlined their readiness for Friday's SA title clash when they were a few grams from the limit at Tuesday premedical at Gompo Hall.

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Thinumzi Gqola’s premedical for his SA mini-flyweight title defence at Gompo Hall on Tuesday was dominated by the debate about his decision to keep camping in Johannesburg when he will fight on the coast.

Gqola will risk his crown against Athanani Mxoli in the Duncan Village derby at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Friday.

The Xaba Promotion-organised show marks the second time Gqola fights under the promotion after beating Mthokozisi Ngxaka in their Boxing SA-ordered rematch at the same venue in December.

Since becoming a champion Gqola, from the Toilet City section in Duncan Village, has been camping in Johannesburg in a move which drew questions on the wisdom of preparing in a high-altitude area when he will be fighting at the coast.

And when asked about the strategy, he was evasive, saying only that all the questions would be answered at the Orient Theatre on Friday.

“After Friday, no-one will ask me that question,” he said.

But his trainer, Ncedo Cecane, a former SA flyweight champion, was more forthright, saying camping in a high-altitude area was more adequate for a boxer who would be fighting in the coastal environment.

“It is the other way round because when a boxer camps in a coastal area, he is adversely affected when fighting in the high altitude,” he said.

“So camping in Johannesburg will work in our favour on Friday.”

Cecane, who kept intimidating Mxoli during the premedical proceedings, imploring him to repeat the bravado he showed in podcasts about the fight, has loads of experience guiding boxers for the SA mini-flyweight belt, having trained former champion Xolisa Magusha before.

Interestingly, Magusha was also ordered by the BSA to grant a rematch to an opponent he controversially beat.

The opponent is recently anointed WBC mini-flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse, who ended up facing Sibusiso Bandla after inheriting the rematch order following his win over Magusha.

While Gqola ensured no repeat of the Magusha conundrum after beating Ngxaka, Mxoli has vowed to unseat him despite the odds stacked against him.

Both boxers underlined their readiness for the fight when they fell within the stipulated 50kg limit, with Mxoli’s 47.75kg just five grams over Gqola’s weight.

Both are expected to have no problem falling within the 47.63 limit in Thursday’s final weigh-in.

With the mini-flyweight division dominated by KuGompo City boxers who have just a handful of fights, Mxoli, who is rated top, does not understand his underdog status against Gqola when they are almost the same age.

At 26, Gqola is Mxoli’s senior by a year, with both boxers having a similar build with no physical advantages.

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