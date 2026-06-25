Embattled Bulldogs in tough Valke clash

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The Border Bulldogs who were dominated in large parts of the game by the EP Elephants, visit the Valke in Kempton Park on Saturday.

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With optimism sweeping across the SA sporting landscape following Bafana Bafana’s historic World Cup feat, the embattled Border Bulldogs’ floundering hopes have been rekindled ahead of the tough clash against the Valke in Kempton Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Bulldogs will engage in the third round of their Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign against one of the tougher teams in the competition at the Barnard Stadium, facing an uphill battle to snap their losing streak.

The Bulldogs lost their first two games despite enjoying home-ground advantage against opposition they were expected to hold their own against.

They crashed 52-19 to the Griffons in the opener at Police Park in KuGompo City before meekly surrendering 45-5 to their provincial neighbours, the EP Elephants, to continue with their dismal run of not winning a game in more than three years.

While the loss against the Griffons flattered to deceive as they displayed a commendable fighting spirit, they turned into puppies against the Elephants, raising concerns whether they have given up fighting in the competition.

However, Bafana Bafana’s heroics in the Fifa World Cup in North America, where they made history by advancing to the knockout stages after beating South Korea, are expected to rub off on the Bulldogs and rekindle their fighting spirit.

Coach Dumisani Mhani, who has been looking for solutions to turn their fortunes around, admitted that he was looking for any source of inspiration for his disillusioned side.

“Like I said, we will keep fighting, and any source of inspiration will be used to motivate the boys,” he said.

“We are fighting on all fronts, not only in the field of play but also in other spheres such as psychological strength.”

While the odds are stacked against the Bulldogs, as is the case in every game, the Valke are yet to hit a winning formula in the new campaign after they slumped to a 45-24 defeat to the SWD Eagles in George last weekend.

The loss came after a good season opener when they beat the Elephants 49-28 at home.

Beating the Bulldogs, whose hopes of avenging the loss of their provincial neighbours are slim, will help them revive their aspirations of qualifying for the semifinals of the six-team competition.

After Saturday’s clash, the Bulldogs will be left with two games against log leaders the Eagles and Leopards to complete the campaign.

The home game against the Leopards is the only game where they stand a chance of salvaging their campaign, as they will visit the Eagles in George.

Anything they can get from the Valke clash will be welcomed.

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