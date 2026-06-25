SA title bout subdued due to clash with political party formation

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Thinumzi Gqola and Athanani Mxoli will clash in an SA title bout at the Orient Theatre on Friday.

The build-up to the Xaba Promotions tournament at KuGompo City’s Orient Theatre on Friday has been rather muted due to its clash with the formation of a political party by its chair Ayanda Matiti.

This was reflected by Matiti’s absence in the events building up to the fight, as he was busy with the launch of his party, the Social Democratic Movement, in Johannesburg.

Friday’s tournament will see Thinumzi Gqola defending his SA mini-flyweight belt against Athanani Mxoli in a Duncan Village derby.

The township’s bright prospect, Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa, will engage in the toughest clash of his one-fight novice career when he takes on experienced Mthatha boxer Sange Ngoza in the featherweight duel.

However, the event has virtually flown under the radar, missing the aggressive marketing often associated with Matiti’s tournaments.

Renowned for talking up his shows in premedical ceremonies and weigh-ins with specific attention to each bout to galvanise interest, Matiti left all the marketing gimmicks to his wife and second-in-command, Linda Saliwa.

“I am sorry I could not be there [premedical], as I am busy in Johannesburg,” he said this week.

His absence led to a subdued atmosphere with the usual exchange of words between boxers missing.

This is in contrast to his previous tournament in April at the same venue, which dominated social media and set a record for the most discussed fight in SA boxing.

While the interest in the event was comparatively higher as it featured a Duncan Village vs Mdantsane derby between Azinga Fuzile and Asanda Gingqi, Friday’s clash between Gqola and Mxoli involves boxers still in their development stages.

Despite being an SA champion, Gqola is yet to prove his drawing power, as he will be headlining his first tournament as the title-holder.

But he has been steadily building his fanbase, with his followers from the nearby Toilet City section often turning up in big numbers at the Orient Theatre.

On the other hand, Mxoli is relatively unknown in local boxing circles, having even yet to challenge for the provincial title.

With just five bouts under his belt, he will be trying to cash in on his top-rated spot and evolve from novice to title holder without really proving his credentials at the national level.

This has reduced the tournament to the status of a developmental show which needs all the marketing drive often associated with XP events.

The only well-known boxer in the event is Lwando Mgabi, who is another product of the township making a ring return in a new division after his stunning first professional loss to Moyisi Booi in an SA junior-bantamweight title challenge in December.

Mgabi will jump two divisions to campaign in the junior-featherweight against Thabang Mofula.

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