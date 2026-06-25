Sibiya leaves Highbury in better place than when he joined

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Former Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya has had his contract terminated a year early

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Though his time was cut short, former Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya says he has left Gqeberha with his head held high and a heart full of pride.

On Wednesday evening, the “Yellow Nation” announced Sibiya’s departure in a statement posted on social media.

Sibiya bids farewell to the Gqeberha-based team with a year still remaining on his three-year contract, which was originally set to run until next June.

When asked about the sudden departure, Sibiya said he and the club had mutually agreed to part ways.

“I really appreciate the opportunity that the club gave me,” Sibiya said.

“I am also proud of the accomplishments I have made with the club.

“When I arrived, they were playing in the ABC Motsepe League, and they are sitting at the bottom of the log.

“The club finished in third place that season.

“The following season, we recruited experienced players, promoted the club, and won the national championship.

“In our first season in the Motsepe Foundation Championships, we finished ninth on the log. Our most recent season saw us finish sixth.

“So, I’m very pleased that I’m leaving the club in better shape than I found it. I wish the club all the best in its future endeavours.”

Asked if he planned to join another club soon, Sibiya said that since the club posted the statement on social media on Wednesday, he had received calls from other clubs.

“At the moment, I’m going back home to take a short break and not rush things so that I can make the best decision.”

Sibiya has been in and out of Highbury since 2016, when he arrived to save the club from relegation while still competing in the ABC Motsepe League, but he left at the end of the season.

In 2018, the former Venda and TS Sporting mentor returned with the same task of saving the club’s status, but he left once more.

He joined the club again, in 2022, and has been there ever since.

Highbury have not yet made any announcement on Sibiya’s replacement.

The “Yellow Nation” have signed new players in their efforts to beef up the team ahead of the new season.

The new signings are Tashreeq Rademeyer, Luke Daniels, Londwabo Bayeni, Gregory Damons, Kyle Bailey, Zaydee Marang, Mpho Miya and Cole Breda.

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