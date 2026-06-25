Young Leopards look to take advantage of UFH and WSU’s absence

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Young Leopards from Ducats will have a chance to move into second place on the Border Super League standings because the table-topping East London Police, with 25 points, and the Fort Hare Blues, on 23, are not playing on Saturday.

Police were scheduled to face the Walter Sisulu All Blacks on their home turf in Cambridge, but both Fort Hare and WSU have University Sports South Africa (USSA) commitments.

Young Leopards, who have 19 points, will play Old Boys at the Ducats Field.

It has been a struggle for Old Boys this season as they have only picked up two wins in their six matches.

It will remain to be seen whether they will be able to pull a surprise in front of the Amahobohobo spectators.

Fourth place Komga United (19 points), who were scheduled to play Blues, will have to wait for the next round to extend their tally.

Fort Beaufort United (15) will face Moonlight in KwaMaqoma at Thubalethu High School on Saturday.

FB United are the favourites to advance as winners from the game based on Moonlight’s form.

The team from Sotho in Mooiplaas are yet to pick up anything in the wins column in six outings.

FB United will be eyeing a bonus point which would shrink the distance between them and the top four.

At the Indoor Sports Complex in Komani, it will be a mid-table clash between home team Breakers and Mdantsane’s Swallows.

In the Premier League, Rising Stars (25) and Lovedale College (24), who are yet to taste any defeat in the second tier, will continue their tug of war at the top of the log.

Stars will play United Brothers in Kwelerha, while Lovedale will travel to Mpongo Fields to square up with the Black Eagles.

Third-placed Ngculu Zebras (20) will be hoping the Eagles and the Brothers cause upsets in the fixtures in Kwelerha and Mpongo so they can slip up the table.

They play Mdantsane’s Winter Rose in Ngqamakwe in an attempt to get a haul of points.

Another team that will be hoping for upsets to the opponents above them will be Ocean Sweepers, who also have 20.

The Sweepers play the Wallabies at the Zikwaba Field in Nxarhuni.

Other fixtures for the weekend see the Africans against the Ntlaza Lions in Breidbach, while the Berlin Tigers will battle it out versus the Ncera Leopards in Ntabozuko.

All matches kick off at 3.30pm.

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