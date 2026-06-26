EC regional playoffs put on hold after court interdict

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The Bunkers Hill grounds will stand empty this weekend after court halted the Eastern Cape Regional League playoffs. Picture: 123RF

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The Hollywoodbets Eastern Cape Regional League playoffs, which were scheduled to take place at the Bunkers Hill grounds in KuGompo City this weekend, have been postponed at the 11th hour.

The decision to halt the playoffs was taken on Friday morning following a court interdiction.

This is after the Sarah Baartman regional league team Seven Stars approached the Eastern Cape High Court this week to dispute Super Stars being the region’s representative.

Super Stars were crowned Sarah Baartman champions last weekend after they beat Real Crusaders 3-0 at the Derrick Mbele Stadium in Alexandria.

Safa Buffalo City official Zolani Ngesmani said they were disappointed by the news as preparations for the playoffs had been completed by them as custodians.

“We were ready to host the playoff, but there’s nothing we can do; we have to respect the law. We hope everything gets sorted out soon and our people in Buffalo City get to witness the playoffs,” he said.

The draw for the playoffs was scheduled to take place at the East London City Hall on Friday afternoon.

Prides AFC (Buffalo City), Major Chiefs (Nelson Mandela Bay), Ngcobo Green Lovers (Chris Hani), United FC (OR Tambo), University of Fort Hare (Amathole), Young Challengers (Alfred Nzo) and Sundowns FC (Joe Gqabi) are the other teams in the playoffs.

Daily Dispatch