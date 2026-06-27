EP display signs of champions again in LSEN Week

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Eastern Province LSEN players in a tussle with the Leopards on the opening day of the LSEN Week at Baysville High School in KuGompo City on Friday.

Friday marked the opening day of the LSEN Week at Baysville High in KuGompo City, and although it’s early days in the tournament, Eastern Province appear to be on track to clinch a title three-peat.

This follows their clinical 71-9 win over Leopards in what was the main game of day one.

It was the biggest margin victory of the afternoon.

The EP LSEN team is formed by four schools: Baysville in KuGompo City, Bergsig in Kariega, and Cape Recife and Westview from Gqeberha.

The 2024 and 2025 champs showed from the get go that they meant business.

After 35 minutes they had taken the boys from Potchefstroom to the cleaners and had a 33-3 lead.

It was in the second half where the EP side shifted up a gear, picking up a further 38 points before the final hooter.

The other results were:

Sharks 40 Griffons 7, Blue Bulls 59 Pumas 0, Golden Lions 17 Cheetahs 20, Boland 32 Falcons 12, Western Province 52 SWD 0.

Day 2 will be contested on Saturday. - Daily Dispatch