Brazil get Japan rematch as Ancelotti’s World Cup crash course faces knockout test

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Brazil’s World Cup Round of 32 meeting with Japan on Monday comes with the chance for revenge for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad and a test of how far he has taken his team since a Tokyo collapse early in his tenure.

The five-time world champions were beaten 3-2 by Japan in October 2025 after leading 2-0 in a friendly, conceding three goals in less than 20 minutes as the hosts claimed their first win over Brazil in 14 meetings.

It was another reminder of the job Ancelotti had inherited after leaving Real Madrid with only a year to turn a disjointed team into World Cup challengers.

Brazil were wobbling when the Italian arrived, about to complete their worst South American qualifying campaign, finishing fifth after working under four different managers.

With only five international breaks before selecting his 26-man squad, Ancelotti used the last three to broaden Brazil’s horizons, taking on opponents from Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Asia leg began smoothly enough. Brazil thrashed South Korea 5-0 in Seoul and looked on course for another comfortable win in Tokyo after racing into a 2-0 lead in a little over half an hour.

However, Japan roared back in the second half, and Brazil were left with an uncomfortable souvenir.

Monday’s match in Houston, however, will be a very different affair.

“Perhaps they will be even more motivated,” Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu told reporters after his side’s 1-1 draw with Sweden secured second place in Group F behind the Netherlands.

“We will be playing against a Brazil side that is very keen to win. I’m looking forward to it.”

Japan will be much changed from the side that stunned Brazil, with injuries depriving Moriyasu of captain Wataru Endo, wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo and forward Takumi Minamino, who scored in the October victory.

Brazil also look different. The defence that started in Tokyo has disappeared from Ancelotti’s World Cup squad entirely, and the team have been improving after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco.

Back-to-back wins have sharpened the mood; Vinicius jnr has scored four goals, and Neymar has returned to the national team after three years out because of persistent injuries.

“We’re not perfect. We can improve. For example, our pace on the ball. We can be quicker,” Ancelotti said after Brazil beat Scotland 3-0.

“But I’m pleased because the team has improved a lot since the first match. Now it’s a knockout competition. We need to show real grit.”

The fixture also carries a deeper historical thread. Brazil have long been a reference point for Japanese football, a relationship embodied by Zico.

After success with Flamengo, Udinese and Brazil, he came out of retirement to play for Sumitomo Metal, later Kashima Antlers, from 1991 to 1994, helping shape Japan’s developing professional game. He later managed Kashima and now works as a technical adviser at the club.

Zico also coached Japan from 2002 to 2006, winning the 2004 Asian Cup and guiding them to the 2006 World Cup, where Brazil beat them 4-1 in the group stage to seal Japan’s elimination.

So both teams will have old scores to settle in Houston.

Reuters