Calls for Bulldogs to disband after another heavy loss

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After their loss against the EP Elephants at home, the Border Bulldogs were again walloped by the Valke away on Saturday.

Calls for the Border Bulldogs to disband gathered momentum after they crashed to yet another humiliating loss, this time 96-19, to the Valke in the Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Kempton Park on Saturday.

The embattled KuGompo City rugby outfit were outplayed and outgunned at the Barnard Stadium, where the home side romped to 14 tries against three to inflict the heaviest loss on the Bulldogs in only the third round of the six-team competition.

The Bulldogs were smarting from the chastening 45-5 loss at home to provincial neighbours the EP Elephants when they were dominated for large parts of the game amid a lacklustre display.

The performance was in stark contrast to their 52-19 season-opening loss to the Griffons, where they showed plenty of fighting spirit but were let down by elementary mistakes.

Having dropped points against teams they were expected to hold their own against, the Bulldogs were not given a chance against the Valke away.

However, they started on a positive note when they romped to a 7-5 lead after dotting down through Khanaye Mbakaza, with Khanya Kama converting in the 10th minute in response to the Valke’s unconverted try by Ezrick Alexander three minutes earlier.

However, hopes of a stunning upset were quickly dashed as the floodgates opened, with the Valke running riot against the hapless visitors.

Border Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani. (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

By the break, the Valke had taken an unassailable 54-7 lead, with the Bulldogs’ capitulation reminiscent of their campaign in the recently ended SA Cup competition, where they lost by cricket scores.

Soon after the break, Alexander added another converted try, his fourth of the match.

The Bulldogs reshuffled the team by bringing in Mbali Nohoyela for Siyabonga Marele and Nande Lucas for Mangaliso Zixesha to plug the gaps.

However, the strategy failed to make a difference as the Valke again struck through Kelvin Kanenungo’s try with Tylor Sefoor kicking home to add to his nine points for the match.

A mini revival by the Bulldogs after Sakhe Dingile dotted down was dashed by the returning Isiphe Mbini missing the conversion.

The Bulldogs continued to search for answers by tweaking the team, with Sivuyike Mabece and Dillan Kromhout making way for Yoyisa Mahobe and Kamva Tetani.

The move appeared to pay dividends as the Bulldogs again dotted down through Thembela Folo, with Mbini making amends with the boot.

However, all hopes of a stunning comeback were put to bed when the Valke killed off the game as a contest with three tries, handing the Bulldogs one of the heaviest losses in all competitions.

The loss sparked discontent on social media, with calls for the team to be disbanded despite still having two games left to finish the competition.

Several attempts to get comment from coach Dumisani Mhani were futile, though he had vowed not to give up fighting.

“We have consistently told the players not to look at the scoreboard during the matches but to play their own game,” he said previously.

The Bulldogs will be away to the in-form SWD Eagles in George on Saturday in what is expected to be another tough clash, before completing the season against the Leopards at home.

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