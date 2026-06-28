Kearsney to showcase SA’s best U16 talent as FNB Youth Weeks kick off

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SA’s top junior players are set to light up the U16 Grant Khomo Week and U16 Girls Week tournaments staged at Kearsney College in KwaZulu-Natal next week, when 38 teams from across the country will converge on Botha’s Hill near Durban.

In a change to the format used in previous years, both U16 tournaments will be staged at a single venue this year and will mark the start of SA Rugby’s annual Youth Weeks programme.

The two U18 weeks — the Craven Week and the Girls Week — will take place at Grey High in Gqeberha from July 6-11.

The Grant Khomo Week kicks off at Kearsney College on Monday morning, with the Blue Bulls XV tackling Kenya in the opening fixture.

The Blue Bulls and Sharks, who both recorded three wins at the 2025 tournament, will be in action later in the day when they face Eastern Province and the Golden Lions, respectively.

A total of 22 teams will compete across the three match days, between 29 June and 3 July.

Meanwhile, the U16 Girls Week will be staged at the same venue on alternate days, between 30 June and 4 July.

The Pumas will battle Border Country Districts at Kearsney College on Tuesday morning, while Western Province are set to tackle hosts KwaZulu-Natal later in the day.

The opening ceremony on Tuesday afternoon will be followed by a clash between the Golden Lions and Blue Bulls, who both finished the 2025 competition unbeaten.

Fixtures

Monday

U16 Grant Khomo Week: 8.30am: Blue Bulls XV v Kenya, B Field; 9.30am: Griquas v Limpopo Blue Bulls, A Field; 9.45am: Iqhawe v Border CD, B Field; 10.45am: SWD v Free State, A Field; 11am: Leopards v Valke, B Field; 12pm: WP v Griffons, A Field; 12.30pm: Border v Namibia, B Field; 1.30pm: Blue Bulls v EP, A Field; 1.45pm: Boland v Pumas, B Field; 2.45pm: Sharks v Lions, A Field; 3pm: Sharks XV v Zimbabwe, B Field

Tuesday

U16 Girls Week: 9.30am: Pumas v Border CD, A Field; 9.30am: Griffons v Free State, B Field; 10.45am: Border v EP, A Field; 10.45am: Boland v Griquas, B Field; 12pm: WP v KZN, A Field; 12pm: SWD v Leopards, B Field; 1.30pm: Opening Ceremony; 2.30pm: Lions v Blue Bulls, A Field; 2.30pm: Limpopo Blue Bulls v Valke, B Field. - SA Rugby Communications

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