Meet the invisible force behind tomorrow’s volleyball champions

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Irene Phiri hopes to inspire her teammates to great heights when NMU hosts the University Sports South Africa volleyball championships from Monday until Friday.

Even in her absence, the inspirational figure of Irene Phiri looms large behind the Madibaz volleyball team’s challenge at the Ussa Championships in Gqeberha this week.

Though the most celebrated member of the home squad will not take to the court, she hopes the next generation will find the courage to follow in her imposing footsteps when they start their campaign against the nation’s top teams on Monday.

The 24-year-old opposite hitter has set the standard with her selection to the national student team in 2023 and again in 2024 when the team placed third at the Cucsa Games.

“Representing SA internationally was a special moment for me,” Phiri, who dreams of guiding the younger members of the Madibaz outfit to similar heights, said.

Varsity teams undergo a natural evolution as students start and finish their studies, and this year the Madibaz have been particularly hard hit as several senior members — like Phiri — transitioned to working life.

However, she is encouraged by the newcomers’ enthusiasm.

“They have a real passion for volleyball and are very eager to do well,” the postgraduate financial planning student at NMU said.

She is particularly proud to be viewed as a role model and will be even more so if she has a hand in their destiny.

“That means a lot to me because it shows that hard work and commitment can inspire others.”

The former national player believes her journey — which includes beach volleyball at a high level — is as good a blueprint as any to pass on to her colleagues as they go about developing their game.

“Beach volleyball is more demanding than the indoor game because there are fewer players and you have to cover more ground,” Phiri, who won the Eastern Cape championships alongside Unam Xhala this season, said.

“It really improves your overall skills and fitness. It has helped me become a better indoor player.”

She also wants to relay the message that success is not only about winning or losing.

“It is about how you play the game, how you support each other and how you grow together.”

Remaining positive when all seems lost, trusting the person next to you and focusing on the collective performance rather than individual mistakes are everything in the sport.

“You are never alone on the court,” she said.

“Whether you are playing against the strongest or weakest team, what matters most is how you play and represent your team.”

As the Madibaz wound down their preparations, a reflective Phiri pointed out that training did not stop when practise ended.

“You have to continue working in your own time. If you are willing to put in that effort, the rewards will come.”

The team’s performance at the university’s Missionvale and South campuses from Monday to Friday will be the proof of the pudding. — Full Stop Communications

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