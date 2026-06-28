Visiting athletes put locals to the test in ECLB Awareness Runs

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More than 1,100 people from across the country and further laced up to raise awareness against underage drinking in this year’s instalment of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board Awareness Runs.

The fourth running of the ECLB Awareness Runs over the half-marathon, 10km, 4km and 2.1km distances attracted impressive fields in number terms and numerous visitors from around the country and beyond.

In the half-marathon there were international runners who meant business and received a positive response from local runners who never bowed to reputation alone.

The men’s winner was an international entrant, Teboho Noosi, who ran hard from the start and was involved in a two-man race with Yanga Malusi of Tyme Bank, Langa, throughout.

They could not be separated at either the 11 or 15km checkpoints, recording identical times of 34:06 and 46:26.

It was over the final 6km that Noosi, from Lesotho, was able to finally open a gap of a few seconds, which was extended to just 10 seconds at the finish. The winning time was 66:32.

Third was Maxed Elite’s Tsetsi Sello in 69:01, followed by Border’s best performer on the day, Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners, in 69:30.

The most impressive veteran 40+ runners were Andile Ngqwangi, from Real Gijimas, in 76:08 and Simphiwe Majiki, from Young Stars Academy, in 76:42.

The top two juniors were also impressive on a tough course, with Lizole Vara of Gijimas first in 78:23 and a fast-finishing Gcinikhaya George of Brac second in 79:04.

It would seem amiss if Scenery Park were not prominent, and Thandikhaya Siyongo rose to the occasion with a cracking 76:06 in the 35-39 age category to finish in second place behind the overall winner, Noosi.

Real Gijimas masters runner Vusumzi Mbila won the 50+ in 1:43.00 from Vincent Ntamo of United AC in 1:44:41.

One of the longest-serving athletes in the province, Phillip Quvana of Easy Equities Born2Run, won the 60+ race from Mzoli Mpalala of Hollywood AC by one minute and three seconds.

In the women’s race it was another foreign visitor, Mathakane Letsie, who ran beautifully to win in 83:13.

She had to stave off the challenge of Maxed Elite’s Moleboleng Matlakeng, who recorded an 85:45.

Caryn Lategan of Easy Equities Born2Run started conservatively and finished strongly, passing two competitors in the last kilometre, to claim third place in 87:47.

Lategan was also the first 40+ runner ahead of her sister, Lauren Ranger of the same club in 91:37.

Wezile Madlavana of Powered Up Runners won the 50+ from Carol Tinhoff of Old Selbornians, whose teammate Sharon Bosch took the 60+ race.

Norayase Imange of Boxer beat Bukho Breakfast of Brac in the junior women’s race.

In the 10km, there was a surprise winner among the women when former Born2Run member Refiloe Masipa, now with the University of Limpopo, put in a second meaningful performance on her holiday visit back to the Buffalo City region. She ran a winning time of 41:15.

In second place was Ntebaleng Latsela in 42:04 with the ever-reliable Cindy Nel of Easy Equities Born2Run a close third.

Andrea Ranger, one of Nel’s clubmates, finished strongly to win the 40+ in 42:53, while Riana Kay of Buffalo Road Runners won the 50+ in 54:49 and Annette Meyer of Gonubie Harriers triumphed in the 60+ with a time of 55:46.

The overall winner of the men’s 10km was Anele Dlamini of Black Diamond, Mthatha, with an impressive 30:54 and he also won the 40+ category by a margin of close to eight minutes.

Second was Liyema Qabavane in 31:46 and Kabelo Lesia third in 32:03.

The juniors ran with determination, and Endinako Mpondo of Brac won yet another title in 32:44, beating Sinothando Goniwe of Gijimas in 34:42 and Philosande Singcwal, of Qokolweni, who was third in 35:20.

Siyabulela Madlavana of Nedbank won the 50 + while Desmond Zibi of Ikhamva won the 60 + from one of his oldest rivals, Makaya Masumpa of Born2Run.

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