Bok women take on US in Test match in honour of ‘Mama Sisulu’

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Springbok Women prepare to face the USA at Ellis Park in tribute to Mama Albertina Sisulu.

There’s an old adage that says sport and politics don’t mix.

But that is not always the case, as the two are actually intertwined in some instances, especially in cases where there’s promotion of social justice, national unity and development.

That is what this weekend will be about at Ellis Park in Johannesburg when the Springbok Women face the US Women’s team.

The game will be played in honour of late anti-apartheid activists and Eastern Cape-born Walter and Albertina Sisulu.

The legacy of “Mama Sisulu”, in particular, will be honoured by the association with the Springbok Women.

Walter and Albertina Sisulu Foundation chief executive Mpumzi Mdekazi said they had approached the South African Rugby Union (Saru), and the game would be used as “a tool to preserve the memory of two significant figures in South African history while also advancing social justice through programmes around education and gender-based violence”.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said they were pleased to assist in publicising the work of the foundation and the legacy of Walter and Albertina Sisulu, particularly the latter, in association with the national women’s team.

“While every sports code has its own path, Saru and the Sisulu Foundation have chosen a collaboration concentrating especially on women’s rugby.

“It is fitting, proper and natural,” he said.

The game will serve as the curtain-raiser for the main event between the Springboks and England in the Nations Championship.

The Bok women took part in the Africa Women’s Cup, which they won around a month ago in Kenya.

The women concluded training day at St John’s College in Johannesburg on Wednesday with a lot of focus on defence, an area Laurian Johannes-Haupt (assistant coach) feels they need to dominate in their test.

The Bok Women have played the US six times before, with the first clash in 2009 and the last in 2023.

SA have won one of these Tests, in Ontario in 2011.

They have a good idea this time around what to expect from their opponents, with plenty of footage to analyse after the US played New Zealand, Australia and Canada in the Pacific Four tournament.

“We played Canada last year, who at that time was third on the world rankings,” Johannes-Haupt said.

“They showed us the way with regard to the intensity needed at the top level, and I am convinced that because of those lessons learnt, we were able to deliver good results at the Rugby World Cup.

“So, taking on the US will also improve aspects of our play, which will have a positive long-term impact.

“We expect them to play a certain way and [are] prepared for that, but we also know what we want to achieve and how we can get the job done.

“We did achieve the best result ever for our squad at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, so the challenge now is to keep improving, lifting the bar higher and higher, and to move up the world rankings.

“We want to be able to play and compete against any team in the world come the next World Cup.

“The players want to represent their country to the best of their abilities, but also, they want to make the country proud of their efforts.

“They are standard-driven, and any coach must be happy with that.

“We are well aware of the momentum we can create with two good performances over the next two weekends.”

The match-23 will be announced on Thursday, with all 30 players currently training available for selection.

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