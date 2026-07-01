Boks backing ‘The Tank’ to bulldoze England, says Rassie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powerful prop Thomas du Toit during a Springbok training session ahead of Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against England at Ellis Park

The Springboks are backing monster 136kg prop Thomas “The Tank’ Du Toit to help them bulldoze old enemies England into the ground in Johannesburg on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

Both teams revel in the physicality of brutal forward play, and a ferocious battle is set to unfold in the opening match of the Nations Championship at Ellis Park (kickoff 5.40pm)

Du Toit will pack down alongside the 2025 World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx (hooker) and prop Ox Nche in a Bok front row bristling with power.

Looking ahead to the heavyweight clash, Erasmus said Du Toit had developed into a world-class player during his time at English Premiership club Bath.

“Thomas kept winning Player of the Match awards at Bath and scored a heap of tries,” he said.

“But as well as he played in England, Thomas must move up another level and do it for us.”

“England will come to Johannesburg as determined as ever, so it’s going to be a hard grind of a match.”

“That will require the Boks to be accurate in every facet of the game and convert the opportunities we create into points.

“But England will have the same mindset, so we need to hit the ground running if we want to do well.

“Thomas has come a long way with us.

“In 2019, he did not make the World Cup squad.

Springbok Coach Rassie Erasmus (Anton Geyser)

“Some of his family had gone to the World Cup to watch him, but he wasn’t there initially after we had to make a very close selection call. Trevor Nyakane got injured, and he flew in.

“Thomas is a student of the game, a very professional guy, and Bath have made him a very valuable team member.

“Early in his career, it was Tendai Mtawarira and Ox Nche playing well at loosehead, and we advised him to move to tighthead.

“Otherwise, where was he going to play if he wanted to play for the Boks?

“The Sharks then moved him to tighthead, and last year, when he came back to us, he played his first game at loosehead, but he said, “No, I am a tighthead now.”

Vying with Du Toit for a berth in the Bok starting line-up is 20-year-old Zach Porthen, who is also highly rated by Erasmus.

“We think Zach is a really good player, and especially when it comes to scrumming. He’s learnt a lot from Wilco Louw and Thomas,” Erasmus said.

“Zach is scrumming against our top guys and doing a great job. We feel he can do a good job for us against England, especially at altitude.”

Loose forward Elrigh Louw was been called up to the national squad for the Nations Championship on Tuesday.

Louw played the last of his 13 Test matches against Wales in November 2024 and spent most of the 2025 season on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury last season.

He returned to the field this year and made a strong impact in the Bulls pack, which earned him a call-up to the Springbok alignment camps.

Saturday’s clash against England will be followed by back-to-back clashes against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 11 and Wales at Kings Park in Durban on July 18.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald