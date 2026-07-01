Cafu relieved for ring return as he chases second world title

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Phumelela Cafu in action against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez during their super-flyweight world title fight at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on July 19 2025. Cafu will make a return to the ring soon. Picture:

Former world champion Phumelela Cafu breathed a sigh of relief after his ring return was confirmed with a date in August and an opponent ending 13 months of inactivity.

I am just delighted that I will end my inactivity and plot my way back to a title shot — Phumelela Cafu

Cafu will face Filipino Jemuel Aranas in a junior bantamweight clash in Johannesburg on August 1, snapping more than a year of inactivity since he suffered his first professional loss when he was stopped in 10 rounds by the marauding American Jesse Bam Rodriguez in Texas in July 2025.

Cafu, whose Duncan Village rags-to-riches story is fit for a documentary, risked his WBO junior bantamweight title against Rodriguez’s WBC and Ring titles in the lucrative unification clash.

While Rodriguez maintained a busy schedule when he added the WBA belt to his collection after stopping Argentinian Fernando Martinez in November before vacating the belts to move up to bantamweight to knock out Antonio Vargas a fortnight ago, Cafu has been twiddling his thumbs in the wilderness.

The inactivity cost him his lofty WBO rating, which would have helped him contest for the vacant title.

That favour has gone to Japanese Kenshiro Teraji, who will face Mexican Israel Gonzalez on July 20 in Tokyo.

Cafu admitted that the long inactivity did not do him any favours but allayed fears that it would force him to start from scratch in world ratings.

“To be honest, I wanted to return in December, and I kept harassing my management team to make it happen, but there were issues blocking that,” he said.

“I know I could have easily secured a WBO title shot after Bam vacated it, but it is no use crying over spilt milk.

“I am just delighted that I will end my inactivity and plot my way back to a title shot.”

Cafu argued his name power would facilitate a lofty spot in the ratings, speeding up the process of getting another world title shot.

“Look at Teraji fighting for the vacant WBO title in the junior bantamweight when his last fight was a loss in the flyweight.

“This shows his star power, as he is able to move up to another division and get a direct title shot without ever fighting in it.”

With his camp enjoying cordial relations with Japanese heavyweight promoter Teiken Promotions, which promotes a bevy of world champions, including Teraji, Cafu does not anticipate stumbling blocks in his title pursuit.

This is further boosted by the WBO president Gustavo Olivieri, who publicly backed him as one of the best boxers from SA.

The vote of confidence was due to his bold stand against Rodriguez, who has been knocking out opponents with ease, making Cafu’s loss more respectable.

Cafu’s breakthrough came when he dethroned four-division world champion Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO in Japan in October 2024.

The feat started his relations with Teiken boss Akihiko Honda, who signed him into a contract which paved the way for the unification clash against Rodriguez.

“I am pretty confident Mr Honda will give me another opportunity to challenge one of his champions.”

However, he first needs to deal with Aranas, who comparatively is not in Cafu’s league.

The Filipino has suffered three losses, all against unbeaten opponents, in 13 bouts.

“He is not a typical swinging Filipino but still has many weapons in his armour to trouble me. But this is boxing, and anything can happen, so I need to be at my best.”

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