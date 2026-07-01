Fresh challenge lures Makhanya to Warriors project

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Former Titans batter Sibonelo Makhanya, right, will lace up for the Dafabet Warriors this season, potentially filling an important space left by Warriors stalwart Sinethemba Qeshile, who joined the Sky Blues during the off season. Picture:

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Having faith in what the Dafabet Warriors are building was a major factor behind Sibonelo Makhanya’s decision to swap the Titans for Gqeberha ahead of the new domestic season.

The experienced batter, who arrives with proven leadership qualities and versatility across all formats, said the move offered him the fresh challenge he felt he needed after six seasons in Pretoria.

There’s so much to like about this Warriors team. They’re young, they’ve achieved a lot and they’re always punching above their weight. — Sibonelo Makhanya

“I just felt like this was the right time for a new challenge,” Makhanya said.

“I’d given everything over six seasons at the Titans, but I felt I’d become a little stagnant in my own performances and growth.

“We won a lot of trophies, and I had the privilege of captaining the team in all three formats, so there were plenty of special moments.

“My ultimate goal was always to play for South Africa, and that didn’t happen. That’s okay — sometimes things happen in their own time,” the 30-year-old said.

The Durban-born right-hander first came to prominence as a member of SA’s victorious squad at the 2014 ICC U19 World Cup before captaining the national junior side on a tour of England.

He went on to build a domestic career spanning more than a decade, beginning with KwaZulu-Natal and the Dolphins before joining the Titans ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

Along the way, he represented the Cape Town Blitz and Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League and, more recently, the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20.

Former Titans batter Sibonelo Makhanya says he will have no trouble adjusting to his new surroundings after his move to the Dafabet Warriors ahead of the new domestic campaign. (BackpagePix)

During his six seasons with the Titans, Makhanya won multiple domestic trophies, established himself as a dependable top-order batter and was entrusted with captaincy responsibilities across all three formats.

His move to the Warriors marks the next chapter in a more than decade-long career that has earned him widespread respect on the domestic circuit.

Makhanya said conversations with Warriors coach Robin Peterson over several years, as well as discussions with former Titans teammate and current Warriors spinner Senuran Muthusamy, convinced him that Gqeberha was the right destination despite interest from other franchises.

He said the warm reception from Warriors supporters after his signing reinforced his belief that he had made the right decision.

“My relationship with Robbie P was a big reason why I came, but chatting to Senuran about the environment and what they’re building here also gave me confidence that this was the right move.

“There’s so much to like about this Warriors team.

“They’re young, they’ve achieved a lot and they’re always punching above their weight.

“They’re consistently competing for trophies, and I really like the way they play.

“If I can add anything to this team, it’s experience. Experience is something you can’t buy.

“Hopefully, I can help the younger players by sharing what I’ve learnt over the years and by setting high standards through my actions.”

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