Swiss seek another World Cup round-of-16 berth as Algeria chase historic knockout win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji is pursued by Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko in Los Angeles on June 18, 2026

Story audio is generated using AI

Reaching the World Cup round of 16 has become something of a habit for Switzerland, and they will aim to do so again when they face Algeria in the round of 32 at BC Place on Thursday as the North Africans chase a first knockout-stage victory.

Competing at their sixth successive World Cup, Switzerland’s consistency in qualifying has been matched by the predictability of their exits, with progress beyond the round of 16 proving an enduring issue.

They were eliminated at that stage in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022, and a group-stage exit in 2010 remains the lone exception in an otherwise consistent run to the knockout rounds.

The Swiss headed into the showpiece event encouraged by an impressive Euro 2024 campaign, when a penalty shootout defeat by England denied them a semi-final place. This time, they will believe they can finally break the curse, blending experienced leaders with emerging talent.

Manuel Akanji brings composure and title-winning experience from his time at Manchester City and the experienced Granit Xhaka anchors their midfield.

Rising talent Johan Manzambi has been one of their shining lights, contributing three goals and an assist in his last three appearances, only one of which he started. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also underlined his quality in the 2-1 victory over co-hosts Canada that secured top spot in Group B.

That win earned Switzerland a seven-day break, giving coach Murat Yakin the opportunity to regroup and fine-tune his preparations. The team returned to their World Cup training base in San Diego to recover and train for the knockout phase.

Now the Swiss, three-times World Cup quarter-finalists whose last appearance in the last eight came in 1954, hope to produce a statement performance.

Algeria’s journey has been far more dramatic. Back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, they advanced as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Austria.

They have reached the round of 16 only once before, in 2014, when they lost to eventual champions Germany. Now they have an opportunity to record the country’s first knockout-stage victory at a World Cup.

At 35, captain Riyad Mahrez remains Algeria’s defining force, contributing two goals and an assist in three matches in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic also gives Algeria a valuable advantage, having managed Switzerland from 2014 to 2021.

The winners will remain in Vancouver and face Colombia or Ghana in the round of 16.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald