Police, Young Leopards intensify battle at top of Super League

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Buffaloes prop Rezario Hector carrying the ball forward against Young Leopards in the Border Super League in KuGompo City on Saturday. Picture:

East London Police extended their gap at the top of the Border Super League table, while Young Leopards also closed in at the weekend.

The Bobbies escaped with valuable points in Komga after narrowly beating Komga United 33-32.

This means Police have 30 points after seven matches and are seven points clear of the University of Fort Hare (UFH), who didn’t play in the past two rounds due to Ussa rugby commitments.

Young Leopards also took advantage of Fort Hare not playing.

They pulled level with UFH on 23 points after beating Buffaloes 19-13 in Ducats.

The only thing separating Fort Hare (+78) and Amahobohobo (+56) is points differential.

In Sotho Village, Mooiplaas, it was all jubilation in the crowd after Moonlight finally registered their first points of the season.

Moonlight had gone six matches without registering a single point.

But that changed at the weekend with their winning performance against Old Boys, a performance to remember as they dug deep to take the spoils 24-12.

With the Ussa games having recently concluded, the Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu University teams, the Eagles and All Blacks, are expected to be back in the league, meaning all fixtures are poised to proceed next weekend.

In the Premier League, Lovedale College put in the biggest margin score of this year’s edition when they thumped Ntlaza Lions 79-6 in Qonce.

This was Ntlaza’s second consecutive 70-plus loss, having suffered a 71-30 defeat the previous week just a stone’s throw away from Qonce in Breidbach.

That mammoth win ensured that Lovedale stretched their points tally at the top to 34 after seven matches.

Rising Stars, who have a game in hand, are just behind them after beating Ocean Sweepers 25-21 in Kwelera.

That win moved Stars to 29 points, while Ocean Sweepers got a losing bonus point and remained third on 26.

Africans got another big win as they slowly climb up the standings.

The 99-year-old Breidbach club beat Busy Boys 43-5 and moved to sixth place on 15 points.

This was after Berlin Tigers were beaten 45-28 at the Mdantsane NU13 field by Winter Rose. The loss meant Tigers dropped to eighth place, while Winter Rose moved to seventh on 11.

Daily Dispatch