Du Toit to lead revamped ‘horses for courses’ Bok side against Scots

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Pieter-Steph Du Toit will lead the Springboks against Scotland in round 2 of the Nations Championship at Loftus on Saturday.

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It was all change when innovative Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a “horses for courses” side to take on Scotland in round 2 of the Nations Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Erasmus said many of the players would be playing at their home ground at Loftus so they know the field and conditions well (kickoff 5.40pm).

In a move to allow as many players as possible to put their hands up to play at the highest level, Erasmus made 10 changes to his starting team.

Ten players in the England Test match were retained as Erasmus looks to balance consistency with spreading the workload within his squad for a hectic season.

The five players retained in the starting line-up who defeated England 45-21 last weekend are:

Jesse Kriel;

Damian Willemse;

Pieter-Steph du Toit;

Paul de Villiers; and

Ruan Nortje.

Du Toit retains the captaincy he took over after the late withdrawal of Siya Kolisi.

The backline named by Erasmus has an exciting look, with Aphelele Fassi forming a back three with Edwill van der Merwe and Canan Moodie, while Kriel joins forces with Willemse in the midfield, and the halfback duo of Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier will dictate play on their home ground at Loftus Versfeld.

Scotland are a quality team who will test us in all areas of the game and they are well coached, so they will throw everything they have at us. Matches against them are always tough and looking back there have been some very close encounters between the sides in the past — Rassie Erasmus, Springbok coach

“We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team,” Erasmus said. “We told the players from the outset we would give as many of them as possible a chance to play this season.

“Many players will be playing at their home ground at Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.

“The coaches are also trying to manage some players, while others are not available for selection this week, so it was important to select a team with some continuity from last week while bringing in players we believe will be the right fit for what we are expecting from Scotland.

“They had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match.

“All the players have been working extremely hard at training and they are fully aware of the threat Scotland poses.

“Many of these combinations have played together for the Springboks and for their provincial teams this season.”

Erasmus said his team were expecting a tough battle against the Scottish.

“Scotland are a quality team who will test us in all areas of the game and they are well coached, so they will throw everything they have at us. Matches against them are always tough and looking back there have been some very close encounters between the sides in the past.

“We need to be switched on from the first whistle, be accurate in all departments of the game, and use our opportunities if we want to get the desired result.”

Springbok team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Quan Horn.

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