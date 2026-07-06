EP go down fighting against WP in Craven Week opener

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Eastern Province scrumhalf Luke Doyle on attack against Western Province on the opening day of the U18 Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha

Tournament favourites Western Province were made to fight all the way before they were able to subdue a brave Eastern Province side 42-25 on the opening day of the U18 Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha on Monday.

The big crowd was treated to thrilling running rugby, with WP outscoring EP by six tries to three on the Kolisi Field at Grey High School.

A pumped-up EP responded to calls for them to embrace the fighting spirit of former Grey High School pupil Siya Kolisi, who cut his teeth on the field that was later named in his honour.

The team in red and black hoops had the big crowd on their feet after only three minutes when No 8 Luniko Marivate powered his way over the line to give the home team a dream start.

Stung by EP’s early score, WP roared back with a try from burly hooker Kwaza Gobingca, who muscled his way over the line.

WP then enjoyed territorial advantage but were let down by inaccurate play when they found themselves in threatening positions.

The pressure, however, eventually paid off when WP flyhalf Achmat Behardien threw a long pass to wing Dirk Farmer who dived over in the corner to give his team a 14-7 lead.

Though WP were dominating possession, a determined EP side held WP at bay with a brave defensive effort.

Two late first-half penalties from EP flyhalf Nathan Trytsman left WP hanging onto a slender 14-13 halftime lead.

The second half started at a hot pace, with both teams going over for thrilling tries in end-to-end action.

Hard-running EP scrumhalf Luke Doyle scored EP’s second try after good interplay among the backs.

WP then took charge of the contest with quick-fire tries from Caleb Bell, Joshua Swart and Werner de Bruin powering them into a commanding 35-20 lead.

EP refused to lay down and stayed in the fight with a try from Ruben van Dijk after 52 minutes.

Scorers:

EP 25: Tries: Luniko Marivate, Luke Doyle, Ruben van Dijk. Conversions: Nathan Trytsman (2). Penalties: Trytsman (2).

WP 42: Tries: Kwaza Gobingca, Dirk Farmer, Caleb Bell, Joshua Swart, Werner de Bruin, Achmat Behardien. Conversions: Behardien (6).

Other U18 boy’s results: Boland 39 Leopards 20, Free State 66 Limpopo Blue Bulls 41, Sharks 36 SWD Eagles 19.

Tuesday’s boy’s fixtures on Grey High A Field: 9.30am: Border vs Valke; 11.15am: Griquas vs Pumas; 1.30pm: WP XV vs Pumas; 3.15pm: Bulls vs Lions.

Playing an exciting brand of running rugby, the EP girls kicked off their U18 Craven Week campaign with a dominant 38-8 win over the Blue Bulls.

EP made all the running in the opening minutes and were rewarded with two sparkling tries from wings Chelsea Koeberg and Anothando Mbada.

EP's Silakhe Masizana makes ground for her team against the Blue Bulls (Eugene Coetzee)

After racing into a 14-0 lead after 12 minutes, EP continued to put pressure on the Bulls with their relentless attacking approach.

The Bulls tried to claw their way back into the game but were held at bay by a resolute EP defence.

EP scored a third try when livewire Koeberg went over for her second try to give the home team a well-deserved 19-0 lead at the break.

An energised Bulls side upped the tempo in the second half and posted their first points when flyhalf Jenicke Orsmond slotted a penalty in the 36th minute.

EP stretched their lead to 24-3 after 43 minutes when powerful Lisakhanya Kaptain splintered the Bulls defence to score the home team’s fourth try.

Dynamic EP fullback Chariva Visagie piled on the misery for the Bulls when she raced over for her team’s fifth try with time running out.

Visagie was named player of the match thanks to an outstanding display that set her side on the path to victory.

Scorers:

Eastern Province 38: Tries: Chelsea Koeberg (2), Anothando Mbada, Lisakhanya Kaptain, Chariva Visagie, Onela Nombakuse. Conversions: Latania Randal (4).

Blue Bulls 8 Try: Sharon Mokgabudi. Penalty: Jenicke Orsmond.

Other girls’ U18 scores: Sharks 10 Boland 27, Lions 26 Border 10, WP 27 Pumas 5.

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