Top-notch action sets up thrilling Regional Championship finale

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Deon Verster celebrated his first overall victory in the V8 American Saloon class, earning Driver of the Day honours after a remarkable season of improvement. Picture:

The penultimate round of the DO4SA Regional Championship delivered another spectacular night of oval-track racing at Victory Raceway on Saturday, with perfect weather providing the ideal backdrop for an action-packed programme that thrilled.

With championship points becoming increasingly valuable as the season heads towards its conclusion, every race carried added significance, producing fierce wheel-to-wheel battles, dramatic overtaking manoeuvres and outstanding individual performances across all classes.

The standout performer of the evening was undoubtedly Kenzo Barnard in the fiercely contested 1660 Modified Saloon class. Barnard was simply unstoppable, producing a flawless display by winning all three qualifying heats before completing a clean sweep with victory in the final.

His dominant performance brought the crowd to its feet and further cemented his reputation as one of the region’s most exciting drivers.

Championship leader Jason Drake once again demonstrated why he sits atop the standings with another composed and consistent evening, finishing second overall to all but secure one hand on the coveted 1660 Modified Saloon Regional Championship with just one meeting remaining.

The 2.1 Modified Saloon class also produced thrilling racing as Damon Miles showcased excellent pace throughout the evening. Remaining fast and consistent under pressure, Miles claimed the overall victory after an impressive series of races that rewarded both speed and smart racecraft.

Championship fortunes changed dramatically in the ultra-competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class.

Current championship leader Warren Dawson endured a frustrating evening as persistent engine misfiring robbed him of valuable points.

His misfortune opened the door for Johan Schoeman, who capitalised in impressive fashion to claim the overall victory and move into the championship lead ahead of the final round.

With only one event remaining, the title battle has now been blown wide open and promises a thrilling conclusion.

The Heavy Metal class lived up to its reputation with plenty of hard, close racing as Jaco Aylward emerged victorious after surviving a bruising contest that tested both machinery and drivers.

Meanwhile, experienced campaigner Malcolm Els produced another polished performance in the Hot Rod class, combining speed and consistency to comfortably secure the overall honours.

One of the biggest feel-good stories of the evening belonged to Deon Verster, who celebrated his maiden overall victory in the V8 American Saloon class.

After steadily improving throughout the season, Verster finally enjoyed his breakthrough moment with a superb performance that earned widespread praise from competitors and spectators alike.

His determination and continual improvement were recognised when he was deservedly voted Driver of the Day.

With the championship now reaching its climax, anticipation is building for the final round of the DO4SA Regional Championship, which takes place at PE Oval Track Raceway on August 29.

Several championships remain within reach, ensuring competitors will leave nothing on the table as they battle for regional honours in what promises to be a spectacular season finale.

Regional class results

1600 Stock Saloons: 1 Johan Schoeman (EC93/SA1), 2 Deon Kretzmann (C515), 3 Raymond Sisson (E164)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Kenzo Barnard (SA3), 2 Jason Drake (C126), 3 Pieter le Roux (E777)

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1 Damon Miles (E7), 2 Rimon Landman (E154), 3 Gene Gough (E155)

Hot Rods: 1 Malcolm Els (EC85), 2 Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 3 Annuschke Gough (E153)

Heavy Metals: 1 Jaco Aylward (E20), 2 Douglas Bailing (B277), 3 Philip Victor (C720)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Deon Verster (EC93), 2 Juan Roesstorff (E97), 3 Wayne Holland (C21)

Driver of the Day: Deon Verster (EC93)

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