Junior Boks book spot in JWC semifinals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Junior Springboks’ defence of their Junior World Championship title is still on track after they qualified for the semifinals with a 52-33 victory (halftime 26-14) over Wales in Tbilisi on Tuesday, but they admit there is work to be done.

Although the SA U20s outscored the Welsh by eight tries to five in the Georgian capital to top Pool A, they will have to work hard at eradicating a number of basic errors before their semi-final next Monday.

After a very slow start, in which Wales scored two converted tries in the opening 10 minutes, the Junior Boks started finding their rhythm and played with more confidence.

They scored four great tries without reply before the break, but a couple of errors due to over-eagerness in the Welsh red zone cost them more points, while some weak moments of defence also allowed Wales to stay in the contest.

Hendre Schoeman went over after a brilliant scrum by the Junior Boks to open the scoring in the 12th minute, and five minutes later Ethan Adams also crossed the whitewash. The big centre chipped into space; Yaqeen Ahmed collected and then passed back to Adams, who raced clear. Both were converted by Ahmed, and parity was restored at 14-14.

Wales were feeling the pressure, and when Siphosethu Mnebelele was driven over in the 26th minute, South Africa took the lead.

When Wales’ tighthead prop Jac Pritchard was sin-binned after half an hour, the SA U20s pounced, with Heinrich Theron going over for their second try from a driving maul to make it 26-14 at the break.

Risima Khosa scored a superb try out on the right wing early in the second half to push the Junior Boks past 30 points, but when Cheswill Jooste was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-down, Wales pounced.

Will Evans went over, but the try was cancelled by the TMO, but minutes later Osian Lewis did the damage when the SA U20s’ defence was under pressure.

Liam van Wyk clawed one back for the Junior Boks when he was mauled over, but moments later Tom Bowen scored Wales’ fourth try, again with the South African defence not razor sharp. The conversion was wide, and the score was 38-26.

Van Wyk then scored almost a carbon copy of his first try to settle some Junior Bok nerves, with Ahmed’s conversion making it a 19-point game with 18 minutes to go.

Mnebelele, who came back onto the field for Van Wyk, scored his second – also from a lineout drive – in the 67th minute, and Ahmed’s conversion made it 52-26.

Things got a bit scrappy after that try, and Mbebelele was yellow-carded for making contact with a Welsh player at a ruck, but it was not upgraded to red.

Playing with a numerical advantage at the end as the SA U20s lost an extra player when the game went to uncontested scrums, as Van Wyk could not return and Alzeadon Felix left the field, Lewis Edwards scored Wales’ fifth, which was how things ended.

Scorers:

Junior Springboks 52 (26) - Tries: Hendre Schoeman, Ethan Adams, Siphosethu Mnebelele (2), Heinrich Theron, Risima Khosa, Liam van Wyk (2). Conversions: Yaqeen Ahmed (6).

Wales U20 33 (14) - Tries: Caio James, Steffan Emanuel, Osian Lewis, Tom Bowen, Lewis Edwards. Conversions: Carwyn Jones (4). - SA Rugby Communications

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald