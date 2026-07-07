Remembering EP table tennis icon Val Barber

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Former Springbok and Eastern Province table tennis legend Valerie Barber stands alongside the many accolades she won in a career which spanned more than a quarter of a century.

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Valerie “Val” Barber’s name may not be as familiar to modern sports fans, but for more than two decades she was one of Eastern Province’s most accomplished table tennis players, earning Springbok colours and establishing herself among SA’s finest during an era when opportunities for women in sport were limited.

Barber, who died on June 16 and would have turned 91 on Wednesday, leaves behind a legacy built on dedication, humility and an unwavering love for the sport.

“She was a highly independent lady. Her personality certainly shone through in her table tennis.

“She was dedicated and committed, always following through on anything she put her mind to,” her niece, Vivienne Lisher, said.

Barber’s table tennis journey began in 1957 when she first represented Eastern Province, the start of a provincial career spanning more than 25 years.

Her rise was rapid. By 1959, just two years after taking up the sport, she was ranked seventh in South Africa, announcing herself among the country’s brightest talents.

“She had a very simple style of playing, no fancy techniques; she did the basics well, and I think that simplicity won her numerous titles,” former EP Table Tennis Union president Jay Bhoola said.

“She was one of the top women’s players, but her game was strong enough to beat many of the men on the circuit.”

The defining moment of her career came in 1964 when she was awarded Springbok colours, the highest honour in South African table tennis.

She remained a regular at the South African Championships throughout the 1960s and 1970s, with one of her highlights coming in 1971 when she reached the mixed doubles final alongside Transvaal’s Henri Nowacki.

Former Springbok and Eastern Province Table Tennis legend Valerie Barber in action during her playing days where she was one of the top talents in the sport. Picture: (Supplied)

Representing Eastern Province for more than a quarter of a century, Barber became one of the province’s longest-serving players.

“Getting her Springbok colours was a proud moment for Val, but she was equally passionate about representing Eastern Province,” Bhoola, now chairman of the Callies Table Tennis Club, said.

“She wasn’t outspoken, but many players were inspired by her.”

Her records reflect a player whose consistency and longevity earned widespread respect.

Her contribution has since been recognised by the Echo Foundation, which celebrated her as one of EP’s sporting legends.

“Family was a very important part of her life,” Lisher said.

“She loved and supported all of us, and we were motivated by her enthusiasm and drive for life.”

Away from table tennis, Barber was an award-winning breeder of champion cocker spaniels, while the poem Thinking remained a constant source of inspiration throughout her life.

In recent years she became a cherished member of the Nazareth House community, where she was warmly regarded by residents, staff and management.

She is survived by her sister, Cynthia, who turned 95 on Tuesday, and was predeceased by her siblings Basil and Ruth.

She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews — Vivienne, Nadine, Sandra, Jillian, Adele and Murray.

“I think she will be remembered for her kindness, loving nature and strong will.

“She touched so many lives in the same way she touched ours as a family,” Lisher said.

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