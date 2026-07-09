EP braced for tough battle against unbeaten Eagles, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants loose forward CJ Velleman dives over for a try during his team's win over the Griffons last week.

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Energised by three consecutive wins, the Elephants are looking forward to the challenge of taking on unbeaten Carling Currie Cup First Division leaders the SWD Eagles in George on Saturday, EP coach Allister Coetzee.

A win over the high-flying Eagles would clinch a home semi-final berth for EP, who go into the clash at the Outeniqua Stadium with consecutive wins over the Border Bulldogs, Leopards and Griffons under their belt.

Thanks to their winning streak, EP have climbed into second position on the six-team log.

Last week EP needed a massive defensive effort to beat the Griffons 22-12, and they will require another solid display if they want to topple the Eagles (kickoff 3pm).

The Eagles underlined their semi-final credentials in the penultimate round of First Division action last week with a commanding 87-17 victory over the Border Bulldogs in George.

“We are heading to George this weekend for our vital last fixture, and then there are the playoffs,” Coetzee said.

“EP have to get the points in George to qualify for the playoffs.

“The Eagles are the log leaders, and they are setting the pace in the competition, and they have not lost a game yet.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (The Herald)

“So it is going to be a big challenge for us away from home, but one that we are looking forward to.”

The top four clubs after the opening four rounds are the Eagles (20 points), EP Elephants (15), Valke (13) and Griffons (11).

Playing against Border in George last week, a rampant Eagles side ran in 13 tries, striking early through Tiaan Drotskie and Rosco Syster before Masande Mtshali and Nico Leonard helped them take control.

Sakhe Dingile replied for Border before the break, while Dillan Kromhout’s second-half brace gave the visitors reward for their effort.

SWD finished strongly as Rune Lucas, Kyle Cyster, Ulrich Stander, Aidan Christians and Niel Beukes added to the tally.

Syster completed a hat-trick, Lucas and Leonard scored doubles, Divan du Toit kicked seven conversions and Fred Zeilinga added four.

Yellow cards were shown to SWD prop Ntokozo Hlope and Border replacement Sphamandla Soti.

EP’s try scorers against the Griffons were CJ Velleman, Lwandile Mapuko and Liyema Matyolweni. Flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen booted two conversions and a penalty.

“I was very pleased with the four log points and the win we gained over the Griffons,” Coetzee said.

The Griffons were a desperate team away from home, and you could see they meant business from the outset — EP coach Allister Coetzee

“The Griffons were a desperate team away from home, and you could see they meant business from the outset.

“The win was crucial to keep the momentum going and keep the wins appearing on the scoreboard.”

Elephants loose forward Velleman took his impressive tally of tries to eight in four games when he dotted down another five-pointer against the Griffons.

After an injury ruled him out of much of EP’s SA Cup campaign, the dynamic No 6 has been a key figure in the push by the Elephants to reach the First Division playoffs.

Saturday’s other fixtures: Border Bulldogs v Leopards, Valke v Griffons

Log (all teams have played four matches): SWD Eagles 20, EP Elephants (15), Valke (13), Griffons (11), Leopards (10), Border Bulldogs (0)

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