Mbappé leads impressive France past Morocco into World Cup semifinals

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Kylian Mbappé celebrates France's second goal by Ousmane Dembélé (not pictured) as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou reacts in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Boston Stadium on Thursday.

Captain Kylian Mbappé scored his eighth goal of the tournament to inspire France to a comprehensive 2-0 World Cup quarterfinal win over Morocco on Thursday and set up a last-four clash with Spain or Belgium.

France were impressive dominating and snuffing out the threat of dangerous 2022 semifinalists Morocco at Boston Stadium.

They turned on their superior player power with the technique and style of tournament favourites.

You can't keep a good man down 😏



Mbappé meets Messi at the top of the #FIFAWorldCup scoring charts 🔝



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/RbkX4JZlOO — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 9, 2026

Mbappé found the back of the net with a curled shot from just inside the box on the hour mark.

Ousmane Dembélé doubled the advantage in the 66th minute with a low drive.

The 27-year-old Mbappé has netted 20 goals in 20 World Cup finals appearances.

He had a penalty saved by Yassine Bounou in the 28th minute.

The French striker is level with Lionel Messi in the scoring charts at this World Cup, trailing the Argentine by one goal on the tournament’s all-time list.

France are bidding to reach their third consecutive World Cup final.