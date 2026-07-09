Rally season roars back into action at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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After a weather-plagued start to the 2026 season that saw both the Algoa National Rally and the Bathurst Pineapple Rally postponed, the Algoa Rally Club is finally set to unleash the excitement this weekend when competitors tackle the highly anticipated Syrabix Scribante Rally at Aldo Scribante Raceway.

The second round of the championship promises to be one of the most entertaining events on the local motorsport calendar, combining fast-paced tar stages with slippery dirt sections that weave around the famous circuit.

The unique format has long made the Scribante Rally a favourite among competitors and spectators alike, with multiple cars often visible on course simultaneously, ensuring there is never a dull moment.

One of the biggest attractions is the spectator-friendly layout.

Every stage and viewing point is within easy walking distance of the open pit service park, allowing fans to get up close to the cars and crews between stages while enjoying a full day’s entertainment.

With the threat of rain forecast, changing grip levels could add another unpredictable twist, testing both driver skill and tyre strategy as crews battle for valuable championship points.

Spectators are encouraged to bring along their cooler boxes and braai equipment and settle in for an action-packed day of rallying from start to finish.

At the time of going to print, a healthy field of 21 entries had been received across the five competition classes, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested event.

The battle for outright honours is expected to centre on the powerful four-wheel-drive machinery.

Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout arrive full of confidence in their potent turbocharged VW Polo 270 and will be looking to continue their strong form.

Standing in their way, however, will be an impressive list of challengers, including Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie in their Toyota Auris S2000, Oliver de Man and debutant son Malcolm in another Toyota Auris 2l turbo, as well as the experienced husband-and-wife pairing of Des and Marelize Timm aboard their Subaru Impreza.

Unfortunately, round one winner and championship leader Riekus Schmidt and navigator Marco Griessel will not be taking their place on the start line due to other motorsport commitments, leaving the battle for overall victory wide open.

The RS2 category looks set to provide some of the closest racing of the day.

Jeandre’ Marais and Tegan Taljaard will spearhead the challenge in their well-prepared VW Polo, but they face stiff competition from Ross and Roxanne Bartle in their impressive 1.0l turbocharged VW Polo.

Pikkie Marais and Henry Adams will once again be looking to exploit the agility of their high-flying Toyota Etios, while Wayne Malherbe and Corne Blom return with their proven VW Polo 250.

Adding even more depth to the class, Bollie and Tarryn van Rooyen make their first appearance of the season in their Ford Fiesta, while Gordon Nolan also returns in his VW Polo 250. Joining him in the navigator’s seat will be well-known circuit racing driver Timothy Ball.

Bragging rights between two local schools will also be up for grabs as Daniel Pienaar Technical High School’s Ethan Jacobs teams up with teacher Kaylin Kapp in their VW Polo, while Otto du Plessis High School’s Juan de Kock and teacher Dirkie Greef line up in their VW Golf A1.

Their rivalry has become a popular feature of local rallying and is sure to draw plenty of support from fellow students and supporters alike.

Another exciting storyline will be the debut of young Neels Vosloo Junior, who takes the wheel of a Toyota Conquest E90 for the first time.

With experienced navigator Mark Irvine alongside him, the youngster will be aiming to gain valuable experience while making a positive first impression in regional rally competition.

Fans will also welcome the return of Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop, who are back in action after an extended break from the sport.

Their turbocharged 1.8l VW Polo 240 has the pace to challenge the front-runners, and they will undoubtedly be determined to remind everyone why they have enjoyed success in the past.

The first car leaves the start line at 9.55am, with spectator entry costing just R50 per vehicle, payable at the main gate.

Upcoming events:

July 11: Algoa Rally Club Round 2, Aldo Scribante Raceway

July 18: National Motocross, Rover Motorcycle Club

July 25: Dirt Oval Racing Round 5 Club Championship, PE Oval Track Raceway; Kart Racing Round 5 Championship, Algoa Kart Club; Drag Racing Test & Tune, Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Championship Round 2, Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 8: NR Extreme Festival, Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 15: National Extreme Festival, Aldo Scribante Raceway.

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