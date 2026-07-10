Rampant Pumas maul Border at Craven Week

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Border loose forward Ulikhaya Stuurman is tackled by Pumas flyhalf Ewan van der Merwe at the U18 Craven Week rugby tournament at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Thursday

After outplaying the Valke in their opening game, Border were brought back to earth when they crashed to a 54-14 defeat against a rampant Pumas outfit at the U18 Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Border, who trailed 27-0 at halftime, were outscored by eight tries to two by the Pumas, who produced a clinical display at Grey High School’s Kolisi Field.

Thursday’s setback came after Border made a flying start to their campaign when they scored six sizzling tries on their way to a 36-14 win over the Valke on Tuesday.

Border will have an opportunity to make amends in their third and final game on Saturday, but they will have to tighten up their leaky defence and improve their discipline.

Disappointed captain Travis Enslin said his team would go back to the drawing board.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to play at Craven Week for the lads, but we were just not good enough today,” he said.

“When you come to play at Craven Week, at provincial level and when you go down like that and drop your heads, it is hard to come back from.

“It is just an effort thing from our side. As simple as it is, there was just not enough effort from the lads today.”

Burly Pumas hooker Obhuhle Nyumba powered his way over the Border tryline to score the first try after 11 minutes.

Loose forward Siphesihle Marule doubled his team’s lead when he burst through a Border tackle to crash over in the 16th minute.

The Pumas kept Border pinned in their own half as they continued to dominate the opening exchanges.

The KuGompo City team’s defence was found wanting in the 27th minute when Pumas No 8 Vian Louw burst through for his team’s third try.

The Pumas, who were in complete control, struck with a fourth try from hard-running Buhle Mphahlaza.

Facing a 22-0 deficit after 29 minutes, Border were struggling to keep their heads above water.

The Pumas went into the halftime break with a 27-0 lead after Louw went over for his second try just before the whistle.

It took until the 57th minute for Border to open their account on the scoreboard, and it was worth the wait.

Border went from coast to coast before Iviwe Kabale produced a stunning try to give their supporters something to cheer about.

This sparked new life into the Border side, and lock Kungawo Jaca scored a second try for his team just before the end.

Scorers:

Pumas 54: Tries: Vian Louw (2), Obhuhle Nyumba, Siphesihle Marule, Dewald du Toit, Buhle Mphahlaza, Penalty Try (7 points), Ewan van der Merwe. Conversions: Buhle Mphahlaza (2), Van der Merwe. Penalties: Mphahlaza (2).

Border 14: Tries: Iviwe Kabale, Kungawo Jaca. Conversions: Cwenga Bityo (2).

Thursday’s other boys’ results:

Griffons 29 Valke 12, Blue Bulls 59 Griquas 19, Golden Lions 33 Western Province XV 43.

Friday’s U18 girls’ fixtures at Grey High:

B Field: 9.30am: SWD Eagles vs Blue Bulls, 10.45am: Border vs KwaZulu-Natal, 12.00: Lions vs Pumas, 13.15: EP vs WP.

C Field: 9.30: Boland vs Leopards, 10.45am: Free State vs EP XV, 12.00: Griquas vs Limpopo, 1.15pm: Valke vs Griffons.

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