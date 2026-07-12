Don’t ever laugh at the Gold Cup King

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Jockey Yuzae Ramzan and trainer Jacques Strydom with the Gold Cup. Picture:

Don’t laugh when trainer Jacques Strydom tells you he is going to win the most prestigious long-distance horse race in the Eastern Cape.

The local “Gold Cup King”, as Strydom became known in racing circles, was at it again on Friday at the Fairview Polytrack in Greenbushes.

His four-year-old filly Spoil Yourself surprised when she stormed home under jockey Yuzae Ramzan to win the R175,000 Listed Port Elizabeth Gold Cup over the marathon distance of 3,150m.

Strydom is an absolute master in preparing horses for staying races, and this was the sixth time he lifted the coveted Gold Cup trophy.

Over the years, Strydom has often been laughed at when telling owners their horses could win the Gold Cup.

Some were considered too old, while others were dismissed as lacking the stamina for the gruelling test.

Time and again, however, the Gold Cup master worked his magic.

This time, the partners involved with Spoil Yourself gave him free rein to map out the campaign.

She became only the second filly to win this true test of stamina — and, remarkably, the first was also trained by Strydom.

That was Onesie, who completed a memorable double in 2019 by winning the Port Elizabeth Gold Cup and the Glenlair Trophy in the same season.

So what is the winning recipe?

“Your horse must be super fit, but what I think counts in my favour is that I am prepared for my horse to run last in the race,” Strydom said.

“Many people feel a horse won’t see out the testing distance and aren’t prepared to take the chance.”

Spoil Yourself was one of the lightweights in the race, carrying 51kg, and Strydom believes that played a significant role.

Spoil Yourself wins the Gold Cup with Yuzae Ramzan in the saddle. (PAULINE HERMAN)

“She took on top-division horses, but I thought the weight might help offset the class difference.

“It was like my horse was running with spikes while the top weights were wearing gum boots.”

In his first season as a licensed trainer, Strydom won his first Gold Cup with Me Tarzan in 2002.

“I received the horse with the message that 1,400m was his distance, or 1,600m at a stretch.

“Before his first race for me, I told the owners, Wimpie Kruger, Richard Clarke and the late Tony Bain, that we were going to win the Gold Cup.

“They laughed at me, but they were shocked when Me Tarzan won easily.

“I was also laughed at when I bought Palm King (2007 winner), who was already eight years old at the time.

“Key Castle, the 2011 winner, was also bought as an eight-year-old, and owners were reluctant to get involved.

Luckily, Kruger stepped in again as an owner, and Key Castle was still winning races at the age of 10.

“Arctic Fleece, the 2009 winner, was originally aimed at the Derby but developed into a genuine stayer, while Onesie made history.”

What made this year’s Gold Cup triumph even more remarkable is that Strydom has recently undergone a series of eye operations.

That, however, has not stopped him from turning his stable around after a quiet previous season.

“Getting fresh stock is the key, and the product from Indigo that improves the recovery rate of the horses is just fantastic.”

Strydom has already saddled 36 winners this season after managing nine last time.

The season is not over, so keep an eye (sorry, Jacques) on his runners.

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The Herald