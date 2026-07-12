Stanley Nwabali rejoins Chippa United

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Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has rejoined Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys confirmed his return to the club through their social media channels on Sunday evening.

“Chippa United is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys,” the statement said.

“After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club.

“His experience, leadership, and presence will once again be a valuable addition to the squad as we continue preparations for the season ahead.”

Nwabali left Chippa in early February after joining Chippa in 2022.

He played 76 games for the Gqeberha side and then requested to leave, and the club obliged.

He has been without a club since.

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