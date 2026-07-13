City Lads second Eastern Cape team in hot water with Safa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bonolo Mokoma of JVW FC during the 2026 Hollywoodbets Super League match between City Lads FC and JVW FC at the Tuks Stadium on June 20 in Hatfield. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Yet another Eastern Cape women’s football team is in hot water with Safa after failing to honour a fixture in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s City Lads face disciplinary action after their game against Ramatlaoahle on Saturday did not go ahead due to the unavailability of a playing kit.

Their match formed part of a league festival in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, and they ended up forfeiting three points.

In a statement issued on Sunday, City Lads said: “We wish to sincerely apologise for not fulfilling our scheduled fixture due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the club’s control.

“The matter is currently subject to the Safa disciplinary committee (DC) process; we remain fully committed to co-operating with Safa and respecting the integrity of its disciplinary procedures.”

Ramatlaohle’s head coach, Betty Maseko, expressed her disappointment at not being able to play, saying she had been looking forward to assessing the team’s progress on the pitch.

“I am a little bit disappointed because I really wanted the ladies to play today so that we could know if we are progressing in terms of our training sessions.

“But there’s nothing that we can do. I am just disappointed because this takes the level of our football down.”

City Lads remain rooted to the bottom of the standings after losing all of their five league matches so far.

They are the province’s second team in consecutive weekends to have off-the-field predicaments leading to not playing.

Last week, it was reported that the University of Fort Hare had missed their game against Ezemvelo in Mpumalanga due to the unavailability of transport.

The Fort Hare spokesperson said at the time that due to the unavailability of university fleet vehicles, the sports department was required to secure external transport.

However, the appointed service provider was ultimately unable to meet the operational requirements needed to transport the full team safely and timeously.

By the time alternative arrangements were explored, it was too late for the team to arrive in Mpumalanga in time for the fixture.

Fort Hare were also docked points.

Over the weekend, they played their game against JVW. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

This past weekend’s fixtures marked the final round of games before the league pauses until August, allowing players called up by their national teams to focus on the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco from July 25 to August 16.

Daily Dispatch