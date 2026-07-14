Harmer’s long road earns Test recognition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Warriors off-spinner Simon Harmer says the foundations of his career were laid in the Eastern Cape, with his CSA Men's Test Player of the Year nomination capping a remarkable journey back to the Proteas. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

For Simon Harmer, a nomination for CSA’s Men’s Test Player of the Year is about far more than one outstanding season.

It recognises a journey that began in the Eastern Cape, detoured through county cricket and ultimately transformed him into one of the world’s leading red-ball bowlers.

The reason I am where I am today is because I made the move from Pretoria to Port Elizabeth — Simon Harmer

The former Warriors off-spinner earned the nomination after playing a pivotal role in SA’s recent Test success, capping a remarkable second chapter in an international career that once appeared to have run its course.

Harmer’s first taste of Test cricket hinted at his potential rather than the finished product.

Across five Tests between 2015 and 2016, he claimed 20 wickets at an average of 27.45 before slipping out of the Proteas’ picture as SA’s spin options evolved.

Looking back, Harmer believes the biggest change has come not in his bowling, but in his mindset.

“The one thing that has evolved in my game is dealing with the pressure, the expectation and the scrutiny,” Harmer said.

“That’s sometimes overlooked, but it’s a big part of international cricket.

“I understand now that I’m going to have good days and bad days and not get too high or too low.”

After falling out of the national setup, Harmer signed a Kolpak deal with Essex in 2017, believing it would end his international career.

“When I signed my Kolpak contract, I never expected to play international cricket again,” he said.

Harmer immersed himself in county cricket, leading Essex’s attack to multiple County Championship titles while developing into one of the world’s premier red-ball bowlers.

Rather than chasing another Proteas opportunity, he refined the control, patience and tactical awareness that have become hallmarks of his bowling.

Essex Eagles' captain Simon Harmer celebrates with the T20 Blast trophy after winning the final in September 2019. Picture: (Action Images/Craig Brough)

When Brexit put paid to the Kolpak system, the door to international cricket unexpectedly reopened.

“Being in England for the last 10 years has taught me a lot,” he said.

“Playing in different conditions and being an overseas player at Essex brought a lot of responsibility.

“It forced me to find different ways to take wickets and solve problems.”

The rewards have been evident since his return.

Harmer has taken 49 wickets in nine Tests at an average of about 19.5, including two five-wicket hauls and career-best figures of 6/37.

His role in SA’s historic series victory in India underlined just how much his game had evolved.

“When Brexit happened and that opportunity came back, it gave me an even bigger appreciation for playing for the Proteas.

“It’s a privilege I’ll never take for granted.

“If you’d asked me at the beginning of September whether I’d be nominated for Test Player of the Year by now, I’d have laughed at you.

“I’m very humbled to be among the nominees.”

Despite his success in county and international cricket, Harmer says the foundations of his career were laid after moving from Pretoria to Gqeberha.

“The reason I am where I am today is because I made the move from Pretoria to Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha],” he said.

“That’s where I had my first success as a professional cricketer and ultimately what got me playing for South Africa.

“I’ve always loved PE and the Eastern Cape. It definitely feels like home to me.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald