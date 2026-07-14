St Christopher’s quintet to tackle soccer interprovincial

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St Christopher's Private School U15 soccer players Onkiwa Cekiso, Liminathi Ndlwana, Kwezi Macingwana, Vuthari Khoza and Chula Noah will play for the Eastern Cape Inland Border team at an U15 interprovincial tournament in Joburg in October.

Five pupils from St Christopher’s Private School in Qonce have been selected to represent the U15 Eastern Cape Inland Border soccer team at an interprovincial tournament in Johannesburg from October 1-4.

Onikwa Cekiso, Chula Noah, Liminathi Ndlwana, Kwezi Macingwana and Vuthari Khoza will fly the region’s flag.

Principal Abigail Yobe highlighted the selection of the pupils as a significant achievement for the school beyond academics.

“It is very important that pupils are given opportunities to express themselves outside the classroom as it helps to build their talents and confidence and helps to develop essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, communication and discipline,” Yobe said.

“When pupils participate in extracurricular activities, their hidden potential that may not be visible in the classroom is revealed, and this contributes to a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.”

Khoza said he is looking forward to facing his age counterparts from teams including Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. The attacking midfielder said: “I have dreamt of this to make my family proud and, together with my teammates, make St Christopher’s proud.”

The selection puts the school on the map as one of the frontrunners in football development. One expects the boys to put on a good show and make themselves, the school, communities and parents proud — Samuel Kabvara, St Christopher’s U15 coach

Teammate Cekiso said: “I look forward to learning from the experience, testing myself at a high level and giving my best for the team.”

Central defensive midfielder Macingwana also expressed his gratitude. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s not easy for a child like me, who lives in rural areas, to get opportunities to get my talent seen,” he said.

St Christopher’s U15 coach Samuel Kabvara praised the boys, saying determination is what got the players selected.

“The selection puts the school on the map as one of the frontrunners in football development. One expects the boys to put on a good show and make themselves, the school, communities and parents proud,” he said.

“The players are expected to execute the highest level of discipline and commitment they are known for. This tournament will go a long way towards building their confidence and help them gain exposure.”

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