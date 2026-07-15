Continuity driving Warriors’ rise, says Charlton

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warriors assistant coach Mark Charlton chats with batter Muhammad Manack during a training session at St George's Park.

Story audio is generated using AI

The Dafabet Warriors’ memorable 2025/2026 campaign was no accident, but the product of a carefully cultivated culture built on depth, continuity and collective responsibility, assistant coach Mark Charlton believes.

The Warriors enjoyed one of their finest domestic seasons in recent memory, lifting the CSA T20 Challenge title, reaching the Four-Day Series final and remaining in contention throughout the One-Day Cup as they established themselves among the SA’s leading franchises.

“It was one of the best seasons in the past 30 years for the Warriors.

“To win a trophy and then play in a competitive four-day final was incredible,” Charlton said.

“The biggest drivers were a young and hungry squad and a fantastic group of people.

“Whenever things got tough, somebody always put their hand up and got us over the line.”

Now entering his third season with the Warriors after previous coaching spells with the Titans and Northern Cape, Charlton credits head coach Robin Peterson with helping shape his growth, while the coaching staff continued building a balanced squad capable of succeeding in all conditions.

“Robin has taught me a massive amount, especially from a tactical point of view.

“From a team perspective, getting the balance right between youth and experience, and having a squad equally strong with bat and ball, has been a huge driver in our success.”

“It wasn’t just about the starting XI. Our players were ready for opportunities and, when they got them, they took them with both hands.” — Dafabet Warriors assistant coach Mark Charlton identifies the driving force behind their success last season

Charlton believes one of the defining features of last season was the mindset throughout the wider squad, with every player expected to be ready when called upon.

“It wasn’t just about the starting XI. Even when there was a team playing, another four or five players were training.

“Credit must go to the coaching staff for preparing everybody.

“Our players were ready for opportunities and, when they got them, they took them with both hands.

“We started some amazing young careers because of that,” he said.

That continuity has also influenced the Warriors’ recruitment ahead of the new season.

Rather than making sweeping changes, the franchise retained the core of the squad while adding proven experience through former Titans batter Sibonelo Makhanya and Proteas seamer Beuran Hendricks, while all-rounder Andile Mokgakane returns to Gqeberha for a second stint with the Warriors.

“Around 80% of the squad is the same, and I like that continuity because we gelled so well last year.

“Makhanya brings experience from successful teams, while Hendricks adds quality, leadership and a valuable left-arm option.

“They fill very specific roles within our group.”

With expectations now higher than ever, Charlton said last season’s achievements would count for little unless the Warriors were prepared to repeat the hard work that underpinned their success.

“We can’t get too far away from the recipe that worked for us, but we’re starting from a clean slate again.

“Those building blocks have to be put in place because success doesn’t just happen.

“We can’t rest on where we are. We have to put in even more hard yards if we want more of the same.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald