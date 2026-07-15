EP’s Magua gets late call-up to play for SA Schools A side

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Eastern Province utility back Lucritia Magua has been called up to play for the SA A team at Grey High School on Thursday

Dynamic Eastern Province utility back Lucritia Magua has received a late call-up to play for the SA A team against an SA Schools rugby side at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The enforced move came after Olwethu Kosani (centre) was forced to withdraw from the SA Schools squad due to injury on Monday.

This resulted in Sharks teammate Anesu Kuzonyei (centre) being called up from the SA Schools A squad to take Kosani’s place, with Magua taking Kuzonyei’s berth in the A side.

The teams were initially named at the conclusion of the U18 Craven Week at Grey High last week.

Magua, who plays for Graeme College, was in the SA Schools A team last year, bringing the total number of players with experience at this level in the two groups to 11.

On Saturday, EP’s Luke Doyle and Erin Nelson were picked for the SA Schools boys team and Akho Tonjeni and Luniko Marivate were included in the SA A side.

The sole Border representative in the SA Schools side is utility back Ncuthu Kepe.

The SA Schools match will kick off at 3pm on Thursday at Grey High in Gqeberha, where the squads are currently preparing.

The match will be preceded by the historic first encounter between the two SA Schools Girls squads, which kicks off at 1pm.

Both encounters will be broadcast live on SuperSport Schools.

SA Schools squad:

Props: Clement Makelele (Sharks, Kearsney College), Matthew Prins (SWD, Outeniqua), Ruben Lombard (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein), Nic Salamousas (Sharks, Michaelhouse).

Hookers: Theodorus Boshoff (Sharks, Maritzburg College), Iglesias Bruiners (Sharks, Durban High School).

Locks: Lwandile Mlaba (Sharks, Westville), Juvan Burden (WP, Stellenberg), Jean Dreyer (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Glodi Tshipamba (Lions, Jeppe).

Loose forwards: Nhlanhla Ndlovu (Sharks, Kearsney College), Stefan van der Vyver (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein), Jamie Wimble (Sharks, Northwood), Jacobus de Villiers (SWD, Oakdale).

Scrumhalves: Mickyle Booise (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Luke Doyle (EP, Graeme College).

Flyhalves: Travis Pheiffer (WP XV, Paul Roos Gymnasium), Achmat Behardien (WP, Wynberg).

Centres: Anesu Kuzonyei (Sharks, Northwood), Ethan Barker (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Erin Nelson (EP, Graeme College), Tiaan Basson (WP, Paul Roos Gymnasium).

Outside and utility backs: Ncuthu Kepe (Border, Queens College), Lamla Mgedezi (Free State, Grey College), Ethan van Biljon (WP, Stellenberg) Luxolo Sonkononkono (Sharks, Westville).

SA Schools A squad:

Props: Max Malan (WP, Paarl Boys’ High), Aphelele Chamane (Sharks, Michaelhouse), JW Coetzee (Free State, Grey College), Priden Sibiya (Sharks, Durban High School).

Hookers: Charl Els (Blue Bulls, Affies), Charles Whitehead (WP, Paarl Gimnasium).

Locks: Werner de Bruin (WP, Paul Roos Gymnasium), Akho Tonjeni (EP, Graeme College), Martin van Niekerk (Blue Bulls, Affies).

Loose forwards: Siphesihle Marule (Pumas, Middelburg), Hendre van Zyl (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Linakho Mehlomakulu (WP, Rondebosch), Niel du Randt (Free State, Grey College), Luniko Marivate (EP, Kingswood College)

Scrumhalves: Shaye Lourens (Lions, Helpmekaar), Rufagon Hendricks (SWD, Outeniqua).

Flyhalves: Ruan Fluks (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein), Jaydon Viljoen (Lions, Monument).

Centres: Alex Jankowitz (Sharks, Michaelhouse), Ruan Roux (Free State, Grey College), Nathan Aneke (Sharks, Durban High School).

Outside and utility backs: Lucritia Magua (EP, Graeme College), Ruan Genis (Lions, Monument), Amogelang Mataboge (Sharks, Durban High School), Rhandzu Mkhabela (Pumas, Nelspruit), Drewyn Baron (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein).

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