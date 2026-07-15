McIlroy seeks end to Open Championship drought as out-of-sorts Scheffler defends title

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Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy smiles during a press conference held ahead of the 154th Open Golf championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club near Southport in north-west England on July 14, 2026.

Rory McIlroy has his sights set on a first Open Championship win since 2014 while world number one Scottie Scheffler tries to get his game back on track to defend the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale.

McIlroy ended a long wait for his fifth major by winning the Masters last year, completing the grand slam of golf’s majors, and backed up the victory by securing another green jacket in April.

However, his drought at his home major in front of an adoring crowd of fans continues since his only Open Championship win at Royal Liverpool.

McIlroy has limited his appearances on the PGA Tour to prioritise the majors this year, playing only three non-major events since the Masters in April.

The Northern Irishman looked good in a seventh-placed finish at last week’s Scottish Open, which could have been better but for a fog-disrupted third round.

“Obviously there was some good in there today, but there was also some bad. I’m going to need to work a bit over the next few days to be ready for Thursday,” McIlroy said.

“At least I know what I’m doing. It’s a matter of trying to sort of rectify it.”

Scheffler, by contrast, hit a new low in a frustrating season for the world number one at the Renaissance Club.

After a four-year run of 78 successive made cuts, the American failed to make the cut at the Scottish Open.

Any doubts over Scheffler’s ability to master the seaside links conditions were put to bed by his dominant display in winning at Royal Portrush 12 months ago.

“Getting some extra rest going into a major championship is never the worst thing, but I hate missing cuts,” the American said.

Matt Fitzpatrick finished in a tie for third at the Scottish Open to maintain his supreme consistency on tour that has seen the Englishman rise to third in the world rankings.

However, Fitzpatrick has struggled to produce his best at the majors since winning the 2022 US Open.

He appears best placed to end the 34-year wait for an English winner of the Open, but Tommy Fleetwood is the local hero on his hometown course.

Fleetwood is seeking his first major but got the monkey off his back of failing to win on the PGA Tour in a brilliant end to last season that saw him scoop the $10m prize for winning the Tour Championship.

Aaron Rai is another English contender after his shock win at the US PGA Championship.

Despite a boom period for European golf, the last three winners of the Open have been American.

Behind Scheffler, world number three Cameron Young and US Open champion Wyndham Clark lead the American charge, while Jordan Spieth was the victor the last time the Open was held at Birkdale in 2017 and remains adamant his major-winning days are not over.

Only St Andrews has hosted more Opens than the course on the Southport dunes since it first hosted in 1954.

The previous 10 editions of the tournament at Birkdale have produced iconic winners such as Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson.

One of the shortest courses on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, but boasting more than 100 bunkers, precision is more important than power.

However, the players will not have to cope with the wild weather that can wreak havoc at the Open, with the UK in the middle of a heatwave and sunshine forecast for all four days of play. — AFP

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