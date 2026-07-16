Familiar tale of woe as England exit World Cup

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England’s midfielder Jude Bellingham, right, and Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon react to their team’s defeat in the World Cup semifinal against Argentina in Atlanta on July 15 2026. Picture:

Thomas Tuchel was appointed in a blaze of publicity, stating his aim was to add a second star to the England shirt with another World Cup win.

After years of heartache and near misses, Tuchel was viewed as the missing piece of the puzzle, the coach who could end the Three Lions’ decades-long wait for a major title.

Predecessor Gareth Southgate had led a talented generation of England players to two major finals, a World Cup semifinal and a World Cup quarterfinal.

However, each of those campaigns ended in disappointment, with a recurring theme of Southgate being accused of failing to adapt his tactics quickly enough to changing circumstances within games.

Under the tactically astute Tuchel, who had memorably outfoxed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to lead Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, things would be different.

However, against Argentina in their World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, England bowed out of the tournament in painfully familiar fashion after failing to capitalise on a 1-0 lead before inviting pressure, surrendering the initiative and losing 2-1.

It was the third time since the 2018 World Cup that England have lost a major championship semifinal or final after taking the lead.

All three defeats, including Wednesday’s at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, followed the same template — a solid start, going 1-0 up, a desperate rearguard action and finally, capitulation.

Many critics and former players immediately pointed the finger at Tuchel for England’s latest failure, accusing the German of switching to an ultra-defensive approach too early in the game after Anthony Gordon had put England ahead on 55 minutes.

Argentina spent the final stages of the game camped near the England area, bombarding their opponents’ goal and finally winning with goals from Enzo Fernandez on 85 minutes and Lautaro Martinez in stoppage time.

Former England striker Michael Owen said the defeat was a missed opportunity, sharply criticising Tuchel’s second-half changes.

“We are a better team than Argentina, I’ve no doubt in my mind,” he wrote on X. “But we deserved to get beaten in the end. In fact, it could have been 4-1.

“Bringing on 3 defenders at 1-0 up. What message does that send? Until we understand courage and bravery is controlling possession under pressure and not booting/heading it up the field 40 yards, this will always be the result.”

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart agreed. “I think Gareth Southgate will be at home watching this game,” the BBC pundit said.

“He took a lot of criticism when it came to the big moments with England, when they had the lead, about shutting up shop. But I don’t think anything has changed in that big moment out there.”

While Tuchel accepted responsibility for the defeat, he pushed back on suggestions that his second-half substitutions were to blame.

The England coach, who started his job at the beginning of 2025, said the tide had turned before his tactical tweaks as Argentina grew more desperate and chased the game.

Asked if he believed he had got his tactics wrong, he replied: “No, I believe that’s just the nature of the game.

“As soon as you lose, you get criticised. It’s just what it is. No-one knows what would have happened if we had made different decisions.

“It makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I’m responsible for them. I took them, so I take the criticism.”

England captain Harry Kane said the team had “tried to hang on a little too early”.

He refused to point the finger at Tuchel’s game management after another opportunity slipped away.

“There’s always going to be talk about trying to blame people or coaches,” Kane said. “It’s not the time for that. We win and lose together.

“We’ve done everything. He’d have been called a genius if it had worked. In the end, it didn’t work for many different reasons.

“That’s what we need to try and improve. We’re close, we’re knocking on the door, but as always in these final moments, we need to find that missing piece of the puzzle.” — AFP

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