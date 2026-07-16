Kruisfontein forced to play waiting game in Grand Challenge

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Kruisfontein United scrumhalf Breyton Costello was named as his team's man of the match after they drew against Harlequins last week. Picture:

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Log-leaders Kruisfontein United will have to play a waiting game for the next couple of weeks as they bide their time on the sidelines while the remainder of the clubs complete their first round fixtures.

The Humansdorp outfit is the only club who have completed all their first round fixtures ahead of the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 Division being split into two groups of six teams for the second half of the season.

After 11 outings, Kruisfontein have a healthy haul of 44 points and cannot be displaced at the top of the table.

Second-placed Harlequins, who drew 20-20 with Kruisfontein in Humansdorp last Saturday, have bagged 35 points from 10 matches.

After that clash, Kruisfontein named scrumhalf Breyton Costello as their man of the match for his quick thinking, sharp decision-making and lightning-fast service from the base.

Harlequins’ next assignment is a home match at the Adcock Stadium against a Joubertina side who are lying in seventh place on the log with 23 points from 10 games.

Though Harlequins will start as favourites on home turf, they can expect a tough clash against a Joubertina side who have shown good form this season.

Another key clash on Saturday is a match-up between third-placed Park and a Progress side who are in eighth place on the table.

Park earned valuable points on the road when they drew 20-20 against Joubertina United last week and will be a tough nut to crack at their Londt Park home.

Progress, the beaten 2026 EC Super 14 finalists, have endured a disjointed season, and they will be looking to improve their lowly position on the log.

Their match against the NMU Madibaz, which had been scheduled for the Central Field in Kariega last week, was postponed.

Progress were last in action on June 27 when they lost to Harlequins, and they will be hoping no ring rustiness has crept into their game.

Champions Gardens, who occupy fifth spot on the log, will be hunting for maximum points when they host bottom-of-the-log Hankey Villagers at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Jeffreys Bay, who pulled off an impressive 27-25 over Gardens at the Pellsrus Sports Grounds last week, are facing a tough clash against Trying Stars in Alexandria.

EP rugby bosses have stressed that the Top 12 will not be split into Top 6 and Bottom 6 divisions in the second half of the season.

In a letter to clubs explaining how a new format would work in the second half of the season, EP Rugby said: “The 36 clubs will be divided into three groups.

“All three groups to play an initial single round of 11 games.

“Thereafter, each group will be split 6/6. These six will play an additional five games within the group of six.

“Though split, EPRU will continue drawing joint logs. Nowhere, in any written correspondence, was reference made to a top and bottom six divide of the 12 teams (1A, 1B and 1C).

“During the annual meeting, the final logs [at the conclusion of the first round] will be used to group the six clubs [into two groups] according to uneven and equal numbers — ie: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 to be in the one group while 2, 4, etc. are in the second group.”

Top 12 log with matches in brackets: Kruisfontein 44 (11), Harlequins 35 (10), Park 28 (9), Trying Stars 27 (9), Gardens 27 (9), Jeffreys Bay 24 (9), Joubertina United 23 (10), Progress 18 (8), Brumbies 17 (9), NMU Madibaz 13 (6), Star of Hope 13 (9), Hankey Villagers 10 (8).

Saturday’s Top 12 fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs): Brumbies v Star of Hope, Trying Stars v Jeffreys Bay, Gardens v Hankey Villagers, Harlequins v Joubertina United, Park v Progress.

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