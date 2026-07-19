Balancing families and black belts

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Decades of discipline, sacrifice and resilience reached a historic peak for Eastern Cape karate recently.

At the prestigious Goju Kai All-Africa Seminar in Cape Town, two of the province’s most respected martial artists, Warda Thom Renshi Shihan from Gqeberha and Anél Cornelius Renshi Shihan from KuGompo City, were both promoted to the elite rank of 6th Dan (Rokudan).

For Thom, the promotion places her as only the second person in the history of the Eastern Province region to receive this rare honour in Goju-Kai Karate.

The seminar was hosted by the African head of Goju Kai, Peter Brandon Hanshi, and led by the world head of the style, 85-year-old Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan from Japan, with support from countrymen Masatoshi Yamaguchi Hanshi and Arai Shihan.

The event carried extra significance as it is believed to be Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan’s final international trip to SA.

As president of the International Karate-do Goju-Kai and son of legendary founder Gogen Yamaguchi, his presence marked the end of an era and gave the grading profound historical weight.

For both Thom and Cornelius, the grading marked the latest milestone in a shared journey under this direct lineage.

The two, who graded to 5th Dan together in 2018, received their Renshi Shihan (Master Teacher) titles together in 2023, and have now once again achieved their 6th Dan side-by-side under his evaluation.

Thom’s karate journey began in 1992.

She has had the distinct honour of grading directly under Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan for her 3rd Dan in 2004, 4th Dan in 2011, 5th Dan in 2018, and now 6th Dan in 2026.

Cornelius’ own path, which began in 1990, has followed a similar trajectory, also grading directly under Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan for her 3rd, 4th, 5th and now 6th Dan.

Reaching 6th Dan demands extraordinary physical and mental commitment.

For Thom, a mother of two toddler boys and owner of her own Visual Production company, it meant training five days a week in the dojo and personal training, while balancing business, family and preparation.

She pushed through with extraordinary grit, even while managing health setbacks in the months leading up to the grading.

Adding to the full schedule, her instructor, Clayton Thom Shihan (6th Dan), is also her husband and business partner.

Juggling dojo, deadlines, and dinner with two toddlers made the months leading up to the grading a true family balancing act.

The Thoms are central figures in growing karate in Nelson Mandela Bay, and their dojo’s success was reflected across the region.

Other Gqeberha instructors who also achieved promotions at the prestigious event were: Lee-roy Pieterse (4th Dan), Luchay Weideman (3rd Dan) and father and daughter duo Rodney Harris (4th Dan) and Arden Harris (3rd Dan).

The achievements of both women, alongside the strong contingent from Gqeberha and East London, highlighted the depth of talent, coaching and commitment thriving across the Eastern Cape.

Their success not only honours the Goju-Kai lineage but also sets a new benchmark for martial artists in the province — proving that with perseverance, it is possible to balance career, family, and excellence at the highest level of sport.

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