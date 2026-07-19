Ireland ‘never really got going’ against All Blacks — Farrell

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Coach Andy Farrell said that Ireland were closer to the All Blacks than the scoreline suggested in a 40-21 defeat but conceded his side “never really got going” after an error-strewn start.

Farrell could not explain why his team’s vibrant attacking game spluttered in Auckland, especially in a muddled first half as they went to the break 28-7 down.

But he was proud of Ireland’s response in an evenly contested second period and believed he and his players would learn a lot as they build for next year’s World Cup in Australia.

“I think the two sides are certainly closer than that, and I suppose the only thing that matters is how both teams keep on improving over the next 15 months,” Farrell said.

“We are full of pride because of the fight, et cetera, but we are disappointed with how it unfolded in accuracy over a few parts of our game.

“It’s uncharacteristic, really, because it is something that you do not see, certainly on a daily basis, but that is what big matches do to you, and that is a lesson that has got to be learned, that’s for sure.

“Whether it be passing into touch or intercept passing or whatever, the flow of our game never really got going.

“But how we struck at it and kept on fighting is there for everyone to see.”

Farrell was reluctant to comment on an incident in the first half in which New Zealand flanker Luke Jacobson was shown a yellow card after he collided with the head of Irish forward Josh van der Flier at the breakdown.

The Ireland coach was asked if he believed the incident warranted the card being upgraded to red.

“There were incidents all over the field tonight that you could talk about and we are not able to do that, so that I will pass on that one,” he said.

AFP